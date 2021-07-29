Major technology companies such as Google and Facebook have made it mandatory for all employees to get vaccinated before they return to office later this year. Also Read - Fake Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Lite APK links going viral on the internet: How to spot them

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, "anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We're rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months."

In the note, Pichai has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and said "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Google has also announced to extend work-from-home policy for all its offices globally until October 18. To recall, the tech giant previously announced to reopen offices by mid-September this year.

Pichai said that if there’s a change in plan in work from home policy, Google will notify employees at least 30 days before offices reopen.

Soon after Google, Facebook also made it mandatory for every employee coming to office to get vaccinated. Lori Goler, Facebook’s vice president of people said, “as our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated.”

Goler also said, “How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations. We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone’s health and safety.

Beginning this month, Apple extended its work from home policy for all employees till October 2021. Previously, the tech giant had expanded work from home structure till September this year.