Google, Facebook to be grilled for 'hate speech' by House Judiciary panel on April 9

Google and Facebook have been asked to appear in front a group of lawmakers in the US on April 9. The House Judiciary Committee will be asking tech companies about the steps they are taking to curb hate speech.

Both companies have been called for hearing in response to online hate speech and racially motivated violence, including the New Zealand mosque shooting in March, reports TheWashingtonPost (via Engadget). The Judiciary Committee announcement calls social media platforms Google and Facebook “world-wide conduits to spread vitriolic hate messages into every home and country.”

Reportedly, during the hearing on April 9, the House Judiciary Committee might examine hate crimes and the spread of white identity ideology and its impact on communities. There is a chance that Google and Facebook might get asked for ideas on what the platforms can do to squash white nationalist propaganda.

As per report, Facebook’s Public Policy Director, Neil Potts, and Google’s counsel for free expression and human rights representative, Alexandria Walden, will testify on April 9. Also, a representative for the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights will also testify.

In the wake of New Zealand terror attack, Facebook has banned praise, support, and representation of white nationalism and white separatism on its platform and Instagram. The social networking giant came under pressure after a white man live streamed a terror attack on two mosques in New Zealand on Facebook Live. The Facebook Live video of the terror attack in which 50 people were killed was viewed over 4,000 times before it was removed.