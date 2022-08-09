comscore No, Google was not working for a few hours, but it’s back now
Google faced a brief outage while you were sleeping, but it’s back now

According to a report by DownDetector, the outage started at around 6:20AM on Tuesday morning and it peaked at 7AM with around 43,456 reports.

Google experienced a brief outage in the wee hours on Tuesday wherein thousands of users from across the globe, including in India, the US, United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore were unable to access Google Search. Also Read - How to change Google Assistant’s voice on your phone

According to a report by Downdetector, the outage started at around 6:20AM on Tuesday morning with around 25 reports and it peaked at 7AM with around 43,456 reports. The issue began to resolve thereafter with around around 450 reports of users facing issue while accessing Google’s platform at 8:50AM and around 50 reports at around 9:45AM. Also Read - Google Search with quotes will now show where to find the exact word or phrase

Network Intelligence company, Thousand Eyes Inc, on the other hand reported that Google’s outage were affecting at least 1,338 servers across the globe in more than 40 countries include India, the United States, Australia, Japan, Kenya, South Africa, Europe, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Taiwan, Israel, and Asia including China and Japan.

Notably, while most people reported issues with using Google Search and accessing various website via Search, some users also reported facing issues with Google‘s other platforms such as Google Maps and Gmail.

While Google hasn’t acknowledged the matter publicly yet, users were quick to report the matter on social media with many sharing memes on Google’s service being unavailable. Check out what netizens said:

  Published Date: August 9, 2022 10:15 AM IST

