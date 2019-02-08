comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk
News

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

News

While Google has released the security patch for its Pixel phones, Android OEMs are yet to seed the update

  • Published: February 8, 2019 9:23 AM IST
honor-8-android-oreo-update

Google began roll out of February security patch for its Pixel phones early this week. The update brings fixes to a number of known vulnerabilities in Android operating system including some that have been categorized as critical. One such vulnerability being fixed by Google has the ability to allow any hacker to take control of your device by just sending a photo in PNG format. When an Android user opens such an image, the malware triggers the exploit and then allows attacker to remotely execute arbitrary code and thus take control of your device.

The attack vector is similar to the critical media bugs that have been addressed by Google in the past that allows users to take control of the host device by seeding malware through a downloadable video file. “The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in Framework that could allow a remote attacker using a specially crafted PNG file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” Google said in its security bulletin for February 2019, that details the vulnerabilities fixed with this update.

Google Pixel's February security update brings option to schedule reboots after OTA update

Also Read

Google Pixel's February security update brings option to schedule reboots after OTA update

This critical vulnerability has been spotted in three forms (CVE-2019-1986, CVE-2019-1987, and CVE-2019-1988) and affects smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat or higher. While Google has identified and addressed the vulnerability, it seems that not Android devices are safe from this threat. Since the February 2019 security patch has been released only to a handful of devices, including Google’s own Pixel range of smartphones, Pixel C tablet and the Essential Phone, there are millions of active devices which are at a risk of being targeted by bad actors.

Google says it offers the monthly security patch to its OEM partners at least a month in advance but we have not heard from smartphone makers as to when then plan to release security patch for their devices. The search giant also notes that there are no known incidents of hackers exploiting the bug to affect user devices just yet. It is not clear when other Android smartphone makers will release the update to their own devices.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands-On

Considering the critical nature of this bug, it is recommended that you do not open an image, especially a PNG file received via email, SMS or any other messaging platform from users you do not trust. Android users must note that bad actors will target their devices using a PNG file, which will then execute arbitrary code to gain privileged access.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL

83000

Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 9:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
thumb-img
News
Google Doodle marks birthday of Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro and P30 design leaks out on the internet leaving little to imagination
thumb-img
News
Samsung releases third Android Pie beta for the Galaxy Note 8

Editor's Pick

Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
News
Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

News

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

News

Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale today

News

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale today

Asus Zenfone 6 photos leaked again with triple camera setup, gradient back

News

Asus Zenfone 6 photos leaked again with triple camera setup, gradient back

Most Popular

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale today

Asus Zenfone 6 photos leaked again with triple camera setup, gradient back

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

News

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk
Google Doodle marks birthday of Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge

News

Google Doodle marks birthday of Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge
Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference

News

Microsoft Build 2019 dates announced; clashes with Google I/O 2019 developer conference
Google announces Password Checkup, a Chrome extension to prevent data theft

News

Google announces Password Checkup, a Chrome extension to prevent data theft
Google Pixel's February security update brings option to schedule reboots after OTA update

News

Google Pixel's February security update brings option to schedule reboots after OTA update

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C1 (2019) आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

गूगल ने अपने डूडल से कैफीन का अविष्कार करने वाले वैज्ञानिक को किया याद

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 12 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

नए नियमों से TV बिल में बढ़ोतरी के दावे को ट्राई ने खारिज किया

नए नियम लागू होने पर भारत में बंद हो जाएगा व्हाट्सएप!

News

Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
News
Oppo smartphones to finally get an App drawer via ColorOS 6 update
Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk

News

Google fixes the critical PNG security bug but millions of devices are still at risk
Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug

News

Apple iOS 12.1.4 is rolling out now; fixes the Group FaceTime security bug
Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale today

News

Realme C1 (2019) second flash sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 photos leaked again with triple camera setup, gradient back

News

Asus Zenfone 6 photos leaked again with triple camera setup, gradient back