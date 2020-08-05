comscore Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Files gets pin-protected Safe Folder feature to store private files
News

Google Files gets pin-protected Safe Folder feature to store private files

News

Check out the newest Google Files feature that lets you use a 4-digit pin to secure your private data offline on your phone.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 3:53 PM IST
Google Files

Google’s Files app had humble beginnings when it was launched as a simple file manager app for basic Android Go devices. However, the file manager app has since grown in popularity and has had a bunch of new features added along the way. The latest of these is a Safe Folder in the app, that will basically help you store your private files securely. Also Read - Google rolls out AirDrop-like file sharing feature for Android

These safely stashed private files will require the user to enter a 4-digit pin code before they can be accessed. So basically, even if someone from your friends or family stumble upon your phone and get past the lock screen, they will still be unable to access these files put in the safe folder. Also Read - Google Play Music shutting down this year: Here's why

Watch: How to delete your Google account?

The new folder will appear as a section in the “Collections” part if the “Browse” tab. Google also encrypts the files in this folder so if you forget your pin, the files inside are as good as gone. Another noteworthy thing here is that the files in the Google Files safe folder are not backed up to the cloud. While this increases the security of the files in a way, it also means you will not be able to sync your Safe Folder across multiple devices. Also Read - Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a: All you need to know

Google rolls out AirDrop-like file sharing feature for Android

Also Read

Google rolls out AirDrop-like file sharing feature for Android

As per a report by XDA, the feature is also available for users who are on the Android 11 beta for now. There is also, however, no specific Android version required either. That being said, the report also mentioned that the feature shows a notification when you open it for the first time that actually says the feature is not supported anymore. This is strange considering that the Google Files Safe Folder feature hasn’t even been widely rolled out yet. However, if an eventual removal of the encrypted folder is planned, it is best to not any important documents in it for now.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified
News
Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified
Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

News

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

Realme TV surprise sale tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV surprise sale tonight at 8PM: Price in India, offers

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

News

Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

Most Popular

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files

News

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files
Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

News

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details
Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

News

Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place
Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones

News

Xiaomi cancels Mi A4 and subsequent Android One phones
WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

News

WhatsApp Search the Web rolls out to reduce fake news

हिंदी समाचार

Kodak ने भारत में 10,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 7 नए स्मार्ट टीवी

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G स्मार्टफोन अमेरिका में होगा इस तारीख को लॉन्च

Realme C15 स्मार्टफोन 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mi TV Stick, अमेजन Fire TV Stick से है 1200 रुपये सस्ता

Oneplus Nord को टक्कर देने के लिए Poco लॉन्च करेगा नया स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files
News
Google Files gets Safe Folder feature to store private files
Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified

News

Realme X3 Pro with 65W charging reportedly gets certified
Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details

News

Google's AirDrop-like feature for Android rolls out: Check details
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support
Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

News

Google Play Music will be shut down in October, YouTube Music takes its place

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers