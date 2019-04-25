comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Fit app now available on iOS along with Apple Health sync support
News

Google Fit app now available on iOS along with Apple Health sync support

News

Apple Heath integration will also allow Google Fit to take the data collected from third-party hardware or apps including Headspace, and Nike Run Club.

  • Published: April 25, 2019 2:56 PM IST
Google Fit for iOS

Google has just launched its health and activity tracking app, the Google Fit for iOS devices. As part of the launch, the iOS version of the app comes with support for Apple Health integration which means that your activity data is not locked to the Google account and Apple will be able to use the collected data. The launch of the iOS version of the app comes almost eight months after Google released the revamped version of its Fit app on Android. The app comes with familiar Material Design 2.0 design elements and a number of activity tracking features that are already available on Android.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the new app comes with “smart activity goals”, the optimum amount of activity that Google decided on after working with the American Heart Association. As part of the work, Google has introduced “Move Minutes” that are calculated and earned based on activities include walking, yoga, or even general day-to-day chores. It noted that the activity tracking app records one minute after the user takes 30 or more steps. The report also noted that the app has introduced a unit of measurement known as “Heart Points”.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The “Heart Points” are aimed at measuring light activities including “brisk walking” for more than 100 steps per minute. Heavier workouts will help users gain two heart points per minutes. The home screen hot the app records and then lists the total number of calories consumed, number of steps taken and the number of miles that the user has covered in detailed graphs on a daily basis.

According to the announcement, the app will also allow iOS users with their goals in accordance with their current progress. In fact, it will also provide “assistive notifications” to encourage users. Talking about behind the scenes, the Fit app takes the distance and step data from Apple Health to calculate the total “Heart Points”, and “Move Minutes” based on the activity of the user.

Google Fit gets a complete visual overhaul; introduces smart activity goals

Also Read

Google Fit gets a complete visual overhaul; introduces smart activity goals

The data pulled includes data collected either by the iPhone or the paired Apple Watch. The app also comes with a “Journal” tab that provides an overview of the total activity of the user. Apple Heath integration will also allow Google Fit to take the data collected from third-party hardware or apps including Headspace, and Nike Run Club. The app also comes with a floating action bar towards the bottom right corner that users can use to record workout manually.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2019 2:56 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Women may be better gamers than men: Research
Gaming
Women may be better gamers than men: Research
Amazon India Summer sale announced

Deals

Amazon India Summer sale announced

Google Fit app now available on iOS

News

Google Fit app now available on iOS

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed again

Deals

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed again

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked

News

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Google Fit app now available on iOS

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked

Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS

Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Fit app now available on iOS

News

Google Fit app now available on iOS
Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS

News

Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS
Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome

News

Facebook announces its first browser API for Chrome
Google Pixel 3a press render leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a press render leaked
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Google Doodle depicts an inked finger

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Google Doodle depicts an inked finger

हिंदी समाचार

WHO की चेतावनी: 5 साल से कम उम्र वाले बच्चों के लिए 1 घंटे से ज्यादा TV, मोबाइल देखना होगा खतरनाक!

Amazon Summer Sale 4 मई से होगी शुरू: OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y3 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन मिलेंगे सस्ते दाम पर

खो गया Honor का प्रोटोटाइप डिवाइस, लौटाने वाले को मिलेगा 4 लाख रुपये का इनाम

Xiaomi के अगले फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन Redmi 855 में होगा पावरफुल Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट, सामने आईं और भी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आम लोगों के मुकाबले Twitter यूजर्स हैं ज्यादा युवा और धनवान, कमाते हैं 52 लाख रुपये

News

Google Fit app now available on iOS
News
Google Fit app now available on iOS
Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked

News

Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi flagship specifications leaked
Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS

News

Leaked screenshots of Google Chrome confirm 'touchless' Android OS
Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July

News

Realme 3 Pro 8GB RAM variant to launch in July
Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker

News

Instagram launches a new Quiz sticker