Google Fit app now available on iOS along with Apple Health sync support

Google has just launched its health and activity tracking app, the Google Fit for iOS devices. As part of the launch, the iOS version of the app comes with support for Apple Health integration which means that your activity data is not locked to the Google account and Apple will be able to use the collected data. The launch of the iOS version of the app comes almost eight months after Google released the revamped version of its Fit app on Android. The app comes with familiar Material Design 2.0 design elements and a number of activity tracking features that are already available on Android.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the new app comes with “smart activity goals”, the optimum amount of activity that Google decided on after working with the American Heart Association. As part of the work, Google has introduced “Move Minutes” that are calculated and earned based on activities include walking, yoga, or even general day-to-day chores. It noted that the activity tracking app records one minute after the user takes 30 or more steps. The report also noted that the app has introduced a unit of measurement known as “Heart Points”.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The “Heart Points” are aimed at measuring light activities including “brisk walking” for more than 100 steps per minute. Heavier workouts will help users gain two heart points per minutes. The home screen hot the app records and then lists the total number of calories consumed, number of steps taken and the number of miles that the user has covered in detailed graphs on a daily basis.

According to the announcement, the app will also allow iOS users with their goals in accordance with their current progress. In fact, it will also provide “assistive notifications” to encourage users. Talking about behind the scenes, the Fit app takes the distance and step data from Apple Health to calculate the total “Heart Points”, and “Move Minutes” based on the activity of the user.

The data pulled includes data collected either by the iPhone or the paired Apple Watch. The app also comes with a “Journal” tab that provides an overview of the total activity of the user. Apple Heath integration will also allow Google Fit to take the data collected from third-party hardware or apps including Headspace, and Nike Run Club. The app also comes with a floating action bar towards the bottom right corner that users can use to record workout manually.