Google’s rumoured foldable device, Pixel Notepad, is likely to launch later this year. Earlier, it was reported that the company had put its plans for Pixel foldable on hold. Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), recently tweeted that Google might begin the manufacturing of Pixel foldable panels in Q3 2022. This might be somewhere around July and September. Hence, it is expected that the company might launch it in Q4 2022, maybe October. Also Read - Indian government issues ban order for 54 Chinese apps: Report

YouTuber Jon Prosser had earlier hinted that the company never canceled this device in the first place. However, Young replied to his tweet stating that parts orders were cancelled, but the device will arrive 12 months later than expected. Also Read - Free Fire app removed from Google Play store, Apple App store in India

Earlier reports suggested that Pixel Notepad is likely to come with a $1,400 price tag, which undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 by $400. As per the analysts (Young and Prosser), Samsung has set the benchmark for foldable phones pretty high so Google is likely to struggle to compete with it. However, Google Pixel Notepad is expected to be smaller and cheaper than Samsung’s foldable, which might help it make its case. Also Read - Google Search result reveals jobs people want to do now

It’s back! Looks like Google’s foldable Pixel will start panel production in Q3’22 and launch in Q4’22. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

The company is expected to use an in-house Tensor chipset for Pixel Notepad, which also runs the latest flagship Pixel 4 series available in the United States. It is possible that the company will opt for a cheaper quality panel for the secondary display as also seen in the Oppo Find N. Reports suggest that Google’s foldable phone will include lesser camera sensors than the Pixel 4.

Well, parts orders were cancelled. But, yes, it will launch 12 months later than expected. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 14, 2022

The device is said to be limited to select markets only, which may not include India. The Pixel foldable is likely to be first available in the US, followed by other countries.