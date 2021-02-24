Google became part of the rumour for a first-ever foldable Pixel phone last year. Now, the most recent information on it gives us an inkling that a foldable Google device could soon become a reality. Also Read - Google Pixel smartphone saves injured man from overturned commercial vehicle

The new information suggests that Samsung, which is currently one of the popular foldable phone makers worldwide, will develop foldable displays for Google. Here’s what we know about the expected Google Pixel phone that will fold. Also Read - Google now reveals what data Gmail for iOS app collects from users

Foldable Pixel phone arriving quite soon

As per a report by a Korean publication The Elec, Samsung will provide foldable OLED screens to Google. In fact, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is said to offer foldable OLED screens to Oppo and Xiaomi for their respective foldable devices. Also Read - Google Pixel 5a new leaks appear: Same design as Pixel 4a with certain visible upgrades

It is suggested that the Google Pixel phone with a folding scenario is expected to get a 7.6-inch screen size, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. While there is no confirmed word on what type of folding system the foldable Pixel will adopt, rumours suggest it can expect to be folded vertically.

As for the foldable phones by Oppo and Xiaomi, the former one could span 7.7-inch and have a clamshell design, the Xiaomi one could get an 8.03-inch inwards-folding display.

The report also suggests that the devices that will come with Samsung OLED displays are most likely to launch this year. If this is to be believed, we can expect the foldable Pixel to arrive by the end of this year, probably at this year’s ‘Made by Google’ event along with the next-gen Pixel 5a or the Pixel 6.

However, other details regarding the foldable Pixel phone remain unknown. Previous leaks suggest that the device could be codenamed ‘Passport.’

Since Google is adopting a mid-range route for its smartphones lately, there are chances that the foldable Pixel phone could also come with mid-range specs but with a huge price tag, considering the pricing scheme of foldable devices we have seen lately.

Apple to join the foldable team too

Google is not the only one that is expected to follow the trend of a foldable device. The Cupertino tech major Apple has been making headlines for the same and the device could soon be revealed, probably by next year.

As per past leaks, the foldable iPhone could sport a clamshell design and also get displays from Samsung. It is also expected to come with an Apple Pencil support, which can make it an interesting proposition. Even Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an S Pen.

To clear the mist, we still don’t have concrete information at our disposal. Hence, take the aforementioned with a pinch of salt and wait for official information to arrive.