Google's foldable Pixel might see the light of the day soon, hints Android 12 beta

Google could soon launch its first-ever foldable smartphone, which is expected to arrive pretty soon to compete with Samsung and more foldables.

foldable pixel concept

Image: MacRumors

Google has been long-rumoured to hop onto the foldable smartphone bandwagon for quite some time now. Rumours of the device have appeared in the past and the most recent one hints at an imminent launch. Also Read - Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat

The mention of a Pixel foldable phone has been spotted in the latest Android 12’s beta, which tells us that the phone could launch soon. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Foldable Google Pixel to arrive soon

It is suggested that the newly released Android 12 beta has references to the model numbers of the upcoming Pixel phones. The model numbers and codenames are that of the 2021 Pixel phones’ Japanese versions. Also Read - Google I/O 2021 keynote for the common man in 5 short points: Android 12, Wear OS, and more

The list includes Barbet (model number G4S1M) that could be the pIxel 5a 5G, Oriole (model number GR1YH) that might be a Pixel 6 phone, Raven (model number GF5KQ): another Pixel 6 device, and Passport (model number GPQ72) that could possibly be the foldable Pixel.

However, there’s no word on the specs and features of the foldable Google phone. Plus, we don’t know if Google plans to release its foldable device along with the Pixel 6 phones or hold another event for the same.

Since Google, back in 2019, confirmed that will enter the foldable phone arena, the phone’s mention in Android 12 beta might indicate a 2021 launch.

While the foldable Pixel phone’s details are still under the wraps, a previous report suggested that Samsung will provide the foldable OLED display for the device. There are chances that the device might get a 7.6-inch screen and might ape the folding scenario as seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Hence, the codename Passport makes sense for a phone that will fold like a book.

That said, it remains to be seen how Google’s foldable smartphone turns out to be. As Google hasn’t revealed anything concrete on this, we have to take all the rumours with a grain of salt and wait for an official word.

  Published Date: May 19, 2021 2:32 PM IST

