Google for India 2020 event to take place on July 13: This time it's 'Virtual Edition'

The search giant will be hosting Google for India 2020 event virtually on Google India’s YouTube Channel.

  • Published: July 10, 2020 6:37 PM IST
Google for India is back with its 2020 annual edition. Google has sent out official communication for its sixth annual edition of ‘Google for India‘ event. The search giant will be hosting it virtually on Google India’s YouTube Channel. The event will be streamed on Monday, July 13 at 2:00pm IST. Also Read - Google officially confirms new Nest smart speaker for 2020, teases video and image

“We are excited to invite you to the sixth annual edition of Google for India on Monday, July 13, 2020. Over the last six years, we have consistently invested in building helpful products and services that extend the full potential of the internet, and make it truly helpful for everyone in India. Especially in these exceptional times, we are deeply committed to building on this momentum, and unlocking new opportunities as India heads into a new, digital-first future,” noted Google India. Also Read - Google Maps gets an all-new feature; This will make traveling faster

This event showcases Google’s efforts in the country, and also gives a glimpse at future initiatives. Google notes that this year the event will be joined by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, and India’s Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice minitser, Ravi Shankar Prasad. Also Read - Google Chrome to start accepting biometric payments soon

Last year, at Google for India 2019, the company shared information regarding Google’s AI lab in Bengaluru, BSNL partnership and ‘Google Pay for Business’ app for merchants. It added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) lab in Bengaluru will focus on advancing fundamental computer science and AI research. It will then apply this research to tackle big problems in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

The company also launched tokenized cards for debit card and credit card users across India. It introduced a “Spot” platform for Google Pay. This was for merchants to create branded commercial experiences that bridge the offline and online worlds. It more Indian languages to its products, including Assistant, Discover, Lens and Bolo app.

