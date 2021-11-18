Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Google for India 2021 event: The tech giant is gearing up for its annual event in India today, November 18. The 7th edition of the Google For India event is expected to take the curtain off some of the region-specific features for the user base. Also Read - Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

Last year’s event witnessed the announcement of Google for India Digitization Fund whereby the company pledged to invest around $10 billion in the country over the course of 5-7 years. To recall, the first event commenced back in 2015 and over the years the Mountain View tech company had taken several initiatives and partnered with big players with the latest being with Reliance for JioPhone Next smartphone. Besides this, the company has added native language support for Lens and introduced its payment platform Tez which was later renamed Google Pay. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Speaking of the 7th edition of the Google for India annual event, like last year, the company is taking precautions and has opted for the virtual-only event which will begin at 10 AM IST. Here’s where you can follow the event, and plans that Google will likely induce in the country. Also Read - These 23 Android apps are found with malicious PhoneSpy spyware, delete them immediately

Google For India 2021 event: Where and how to get event details?

Like last year, Google will stick to the virtual-only event and it will be livestreamed via the official YouTube channel. As mentioned, the event will commence at 10 AM IST. We have embedded the link below for easy access.

What to expect?

This year’s event will likely be similar to what we have seen in the past few years. Google might announce a bunch of plans to bolster the digitization journey in the country. Indian Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Google’s Sanjay Gupta and Sapna Chadha, among others, will be present as speakers for the event.

“Look at how far we’ve come, together. And this time, we’re back with more product updates, more technology innovations, and a growing commitment to India’s digital journey,” Google said.

“In India, we want to bring the Internet to life for everyone. The more people have access to the tools, services, information, and training online, the more they can pursue their ambitions and reach their potential. We want to help Indians connect to the Internet that serves their needs and helps them make a positive impact on their communities. We aim to achieve this with programs and products with Indian users at its core,” the company further noted.

The US-based firm has taken several initiatives to help the rural regions get access to basic facilities. The company has provided free Wi-Fi at over 400 plus Indian Railway Stations with over 7.5 million monthly users. It has even extended support for 1 million rural women entrepreneurs in India. As for this year, we expect Google to bring more India-specific features and unveil its roadmap for the next phase of the Digital India drive.