comscore Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
  • Home
  • News
  • Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
News

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

News

Google emphasizes localizing Google Voice Assistant, says the voice assistant will support end-to-end vaccination flow.

Google Assitant native language

Google for India 2021 event: The tech giant’s 7th edition Google for India annual event commenced today, November 18. Like previous years, the annual event focuses on products, and product updates designed primarily for the Indian market. Also Read - Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

The keynote began with the highlights and initiatives, Google has taken over the past 5 years- from helping SMBs, the Google India Digitization Fund that will continue for a duration of 5-7 years, to the partnership with Reliance Jio to bring forth the affordable JioPhone Next in the country. Also Read - Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

Google plans to make the digital economy more inclusive in India, partner with India’s innovative companies, and help users take benefit of technology, the Internet that works for all languages, and make the internet safe for all mostly women and children, and invest in AI as well. Also Read - Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Key speakers in the list for this year’s Google for India event includes-Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister for Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the is Union Minister of State at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Taking to the stage, Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlighting the usage of the Cowin platform during pandemic cited how the vision of a digital India has helped the country survive during the dire situation. The Union Minister emphasized digital transformation, Google’s initiative on Google India Digitization Fund, and the government’s effort to deliver global standard cyber laws to enable ‘the consumers and investors’ who are investing in the country’s economy.

Prabhakar Raghavan, the Senior Vice President Search, Google talks about localizing Google Assistant in India and announces end-to-end vaccination booking in India via the voice assistant. The executive explains how the assistant will work detailing how the voice assistant can book vaccination slots in the native language with voice command. “With this flow relatively new internet users will be able to book an appointment in a more guided way empowering them with access to information and healthcare. This is a profound illustration of how technology can bridge gap and access, make a meaningful difference,” Raghavan says.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 18, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch
thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Editor's Pick

Google Career Certificates launched in India
News
Google Career Certificates launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Trending

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Mobiles

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

Google Career Certificates launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

News

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
Google Career Certificates launched in India

News

Google Career Certificates launched in India
Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

News

Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect
Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400

Wearables

Moto Watch 100 with new Moto Watch OS launched, price set at around Rs 7,400
Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

Mobiles

Android 12 update: From Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, to Asus, list of eligible devices

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में रिलीज से पहले मिलेंगे लेटेस्ट फीचर्स, ऐसे कर सकते हैं ट्राई

BGMI 1.7 Update के साथ गेम में जुड़ेंगे ये नए धांसू फीचर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Vivo Y54s हुआ लॉन्च, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ कम कीमत में मिलती है 5000mAh बैटरी

Google for India 2021 Event कब होगा शुरू? जानें कहां लाइव देख पाएंगे इवेंट

Free Fire में फ्री मिल रहा Booyah Slasher और स्पेशल ग्रेनेड स्किन, करना होगा छोटा सा काम

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
News
Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant
Google Career Certificates launched in India

News

Google Career Certificates launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 898: Release date, price, specs
Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch

Trending

Netflix has a new website which will help you decide what to watch
Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

Mobiles

Repairing Apple iPhones may no longer be an expensive affair

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers