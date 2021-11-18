Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

Google for India 2021 event: The tech giant’s 7th edition Google for India annual event commenced today, November 18. Like previous years, the annual event focuses on products, and product updates designed primarily for the Indian market. Also Read - Google for India 2021 event: How to watch live stream, what to expect

The keynote began with the highlights and initiatives, Google has taken over the past 5 years- from helping SMBs, the Google India Digitization Fund that will continue for a duration of 5-7 years, to the partnership with Reliance Jio to bring forth the affordable JioPhone Next in the country.

Google plans to make the digital economy more inclusive in India, partner with India's innovative companies, and help users take benefit of technology, the Internet that works for all languages, and make the internet safe for all mostly women and children, and invest in AI as well.

Key speakers in the list for this year’s Google for India event includes-Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister for Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the is Union Minister of State at Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Taking to the stage, Rajeev Chandrashekhar highlighting the usage of the Cowin platform during pandemic cited how the vision of a digital India has helped the country survive during the dire situation. The Union Minister emphasized digital transformation, Google’s initiative on Google India Digitization Fund, and the government’s effort to deliver global standard cyber laws to enable ‘the consumers and investors’ who are investing in the country’s economy.

Prabhakar Raghavan, the Senior Vice President Search, Google talks about localizing Google Assistant in India and announces end-to-end vaccination booking in India via the voice assistant. The executive explains how the assistant will work detailing how the voice assistant can book vaccination slots in the native language with voice command. “With this flow relatively new internet users will be able to book an appointment in a more guided way empowering them with access to information and healthcare. This is a profound illustration of how technology can bridge gap and access, make a meaningful difference,” Raghavan says.