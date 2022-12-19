Google to host its Google for India event today: How to watch today’s event

Google is all set to host its annual Google for India 2022 event in India today. The event will be attended by the Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. The event will begin at 12PM today and Google India will be live-streaming the event via its official YouTube channel. Also Read - Telegram hacks: How to sign up without a SIM card

How to watch Google for India 2022 event online

Google will be sharing updates from the eighth edition of its Google for India 2022 event via its official Twitter and Facebook handles. In addition to that, Google will also be live-streaming the event via its official handle on YouTube. Interested people can watch the event live here:

In addition to this, BGR India will also be covering the event. So, stay tuned for all the update!

📁 Important links

└📁 Google For India

└📁 Livestream link

└📁 here 🔗 https://t.co/UFrzNiZBUY. 🔖 Set a reminder on this livestream 🔗 to join us for the 8th edition of #GoogleForIndia on December 19th at 12 PM 🚀🔜 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 13, 2022

What to expect from Google for India 2022 event

As is customary, at its upcoming Google for India 2022 event, executives from Google will be sharing details about the new India-centric features that the company will be rolling to its products and services including Google Search, YouTube and Google Cloud. In addition to that Google might also be sharing update for its digital payments platform, Google Pay, at the event

“Hear from our thought leaders and experts on how we’re bringing the best of our technology investments in AI, to help make India’s digital economy more inclusive, helpful and safer for every Indian,” Google wrote in the description of its live-stream post on YouTube.

Apart from this, Google has also shared a list of key speakers at the event. The list includes Sanjay Gupta, Country Head and Vice President, Google India; Elizabeth Reid, Vice President – Search, Google; Bikram Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud, India; Ishan John Chatterjee, Director, YouTube, India; and Ram Papatla, General Manager & India Engineering Lead, Android, among others.

Additionally, the event will also see developers, government official and IISc scientists at the event.