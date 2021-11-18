Google conducted the seventh Google For India event on Thursday in which it unveiled new products, services for the Indian consumer. During the event, Google announced that it will be bettering the Google Classroom offline experience with some new features. Using the new feature, Classroom will provide more offline features to help users with poor data connection or limited internet. Also Read - Google now allows you to book vaccination slot in regional language via Google Assistant

The students will be able to download content when the Internet is available and later access the information even without a data connection. Teachers will be able to review performance from within the Classroom platform.

Another important feature that will be introduced for Indian students is ability to solve free practice problems. These practice problems can be accessed via Google Search. Students will be able to find free problems on topics such as Maths, Chemistry and Physics. The problems will be sourced from online education platforms such as Byju's, Toppr, GradeUp, Careers 360 and more.

Google will be offering Career Certificates for popular courses on Project Management, IT Support, IT Automation, Data Analytics. The company will be aiming to reach 1 million people in next 2 years. In addition, they plan to offer 1 lakh scholarships for students. This is expected to build job opportunities. These new Career Certificates are introduced in partnership with Coursera. Google has also launched a new employer consortium with prominent companies such as Tech Mahindra and Genpact to provide job seekers with employment after the completion of Google Career Certificate courses.

Google also launched a new end-to-end voice command feature to book slots for Covid-19 vaccination. The user will be guided through the booking process. In order to book the slot, the user will have to use their Aadhaar card number.

Additionally, Google has enhanced the weather prediction and weather alert system to provide timely alerts. AQI has become an important parameter in the weather alert service provided by Google.