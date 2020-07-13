comscore Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion | BGR India
Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India to expand its presence

Beyond this, the announcement also noted that the company will make the investment in the next five to seven years. Let’s check the details around the Google for India investment announcement here.

Google for India Digitization Fund

Google India has just made a significant announcement in its digital “Google for India” event on Monday, July 13, 2020. As part of the announcement, the company revealed that it plans to invest $10 billion in the Indian market. This investment sum amounts to about Rs 75,000 Crore at the time of writing. The amount will likely change depending on the exchange rate. It will invest this amount as part of the new “Google for India Digitization Fund”. Beyond this, the announcement also noted that the company will make the investment in the next five to seven years. Let’s check the details around the Google for India investment announcement here. Also Read - Google teases launch of new Nest smart speaker on July 13

Google for India announces Digitization fund; details

Taking a look at the announcement, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed the details around the investment. Pichai shared a statement around the investment to hint at the areas where the company wants to focus. The statement says, “We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.” As part of the investment, the company will also ensure that Indian users can access the information in their own language. It does not matter if the language is Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, or more. Also Read - 11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store: Here's what you should do

The company also emphasized on the affordability aspect while accessing the information. In addition, Google will make new products and services that cater to the unique needs of the Indian market. It will also work with small and medium businesses to help continue or even start their journey of digital transformation. Also Read - Google says Android 10 had faster adoption than any version

Google also noted that it is working to leverage the latest technology including AI to focus their attention of “social good”. These areas include health, education, and agriculture across the market. Google India head Sanjay Gupta also shared a statement as part of the announcement. Gupta noted, “We are recommitting ourselves to partner deeply and support India in becoming a truly digital nation.”

