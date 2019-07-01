comscore Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei after US President Donald Trump lifts the ban
News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei after US President Donald Trump lifts the ban

News

Google will once again be able to license Android OS to Huawei. This means Huawei will be able to use Android as well as core Google apps on its future smartphones.

  • Published: July 1, 2019 9:28 AM IST
huawei-smartphone-logo-stock

Google can once again work with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei. The US President Donald Trump provided reprieve to Huawei, less than a month after blacklisting Huawei. It means that search giant Google can now work with Huawei and continue to sell its Android license to the smartphone maker. The move is also going to help its Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand aimed at online consumers.

“While it’s unclear whether that extends to the 5G network technology, it most certainly applies to Google and Android. “Under the terms of the previous ban (national security order), Google was barred from selling an Android license to Huawei,” the PC World reported on Saturday.

Huawei gets reprieve from US President Donald Trump

All major American tech companies were barred from working with the Chinese tech giant. This barred Google from selling an Android license to Huawei. The announcement meant that Huawei could use the base open-source code, but would not have access to the all-important Play Store and Google apps. A temporary licence was issued soon which allowed Google to support and update the Android OS currently running on existing Huawei devices.

Huawei trade ban: Huawei allowed to conduct business with US companies again

Also Read

Huawei trade ban: Huawei allowed to conduct business with US companies again

While the 90 day reprieve meant that Huawei could update its older devices but future products seemed to have affected. Huawei has said that it was working on its own OS, which could be called Hong Meng OS. It has reportedly reached out to other Chinese brands such as OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi as partners.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business, has said that the company will stick with Android, if its available. However, in the event of lack of access to Android, Huawei said it will use its own operating system. Huawei shipped over 206 million smartphones last year to dethrone Apple as the second major brand. Nearly 50 percent of its smartphone sales were outside China in 2018. This raised concerns about its sustainability with the lack of Android license. The reprieve from Trump would mean that Huawei can once again focus on its goal of becoming largest smartphone brand in the world.

“We acknowledge the US President’s comments relating to Huawei yesterday and have no further comment at this time,” the Chinese company said in a statement.

Beyond aiding Huawei, Trump’s move will boost Google and other Huawei partners, according to TechCrunch. Huawei had earlier said that Google would lose millions of users if it turns away from Google’s Android OS.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 1, 2019 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
thumb-img
Gaming
Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG
thumb-img
News
Asus 6Z 128GB and 256GB storage variants to go on sale on July 1
thumb-img
News
Realme X Spiderman Edition launched with limited edition themes

Editor's Pick

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
News
Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs

Deals

Amazon offering free Fire TV Stick with Samsung LED TVs

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG

Gaming

Minor kills brother for not letting him play PUBG

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch

OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
Huawei trade ban: Huawei allowed to conduct business with US companies again

News

Huawei trade ban: Huawei allowed to conduct business with US companies again
Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed

Deals

Huawei Y9 (2019) price in India slashed
Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

News

Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant
Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers

News

Huawei P30 Pro teardown reveals dependence on US parts and suppliers

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के LED TVs के साथ फ्री मिल रही है Amazon Fire TV Stick, ऐसे खरीदें

FLIPSTART DAYS SALE शुरू: Electronics, Accessories और Headphone जैसे प्रॉडक्ट्स पर मिल रही है 80% की छूट

Asus 6Z स्मार्टफोन के 128GB और 256GB स्टोरेज वाले वेरिएंट की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor Pad 5 टैबलेट 4 जुलाई से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lava Z92 का 2GB Ram वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
News
Metz Android TV range launched on Amazon India
Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Asus 6Z sale on Flipkart: All you need to know
Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch

News

Motorola One Pro renders leaked, to come with quad-cameras and waterdrop notch
OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

News

OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more