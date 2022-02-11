comscore Google releases first Android 13 developer preview: All you need to know
News

Google gives us a glimpse of Android 13 with first developer preview

News

Android 13 is expected to arrive sometime in August - September.

Android 13

Image: Google

Google today released the first developer preview of its upcoming mobile operating system called Android 13. The update gives us the first glimpse of the new features of the Android 12 successor. The list includes new language controls, upgraded themes and stronger privacy features to name a few. In addition to features, Google has also shared a timeline of launch for its Android 13 OS. Also Read - Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL receive their final software update

According to the details shared by the company, two developer previews of Android 13 will arrive each in February and March. Following this, it will release four beta versions each in April, May, June and July. Once it has ironed out all the bugs detected in beta and checked the OS for stability, it will roll out the final version of Android 13 to its users globally. Google didn’t share a timeline as to when the final version on Android 13 will arrive on smartphones. But based on its past OS release timeline, it is safe to assume that Android 13 OS will arrive sometime in August-September. Also Read - Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Android 13 features

As mentioned before, Google has introduced a host of new features and upgrades to its mobile operating system ecosystem with Android 13. Here’s what we know about the features that will ship with Google’s upcoming Android 13 OS: Also Read - Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

– Photo picker: Google is introducing a new photo picker system with Android 13. It allows users to share photos and videos securely with apps. Google in a blog post explained that Android’s existing document picker allows a user to share specific documents of any type with an app, without that app needing permission to view all media files on the device. The photo picker extends this capability with a dedicated experience for picking photos and videos.

– Nearby device permission for Wi-Fi: This feature aims to minimise the need for apps to have the location permission.

– Quick setting placement: This feature lets users change settings or take quick actions without leaving the context of an app. The company says that a new system dialog in the Settings apps lets the user add the tile in one step, without leaving the app, rather than having to go to Quick Settings to add the tile.

– Themed app icons: With Android 13, Google is also extending its Material You colour beyond Google apps to all app icons, which in turn would allow users to opt into icons that inherit the tint of their wallpaper and other theme preferences. Google said that the themed app icons will initially be supported on Pixel devices and that it is working with device manufacturers to bring them to more devices.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 9:27 AM IST

