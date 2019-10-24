Google is adding a new mode to its Google Go app. This will enable users to search without searches being saved to their account or their device, providing a new level of privacy. A lot of users access the internet on a shared or borrowed device. The new mode enables a user to keep their search experience separate from others who use the same device, the company said.

To access the new mode, tap the gray icon on the right-hand side of the Search Bar before a search, and then tap it again when you’re finished. This prevents searches from being saved on the device. “Whether you’re researching a gift or want to browse the web for personal topics like health and finance, we want you to be able to access the web more privately,” says Radha Narayan, product manager for Google Go. “We’re continuously adding new features to Google Go, and hope that this new mode will help people control their privacy more easily.”

The company also revealed that the “Incognito” mode in Google Go app is starting to roll out in more than a dozen languages in India. These include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In case you are unaware, Google Go helps people use less storage on their devices and keeps an unreliable connection from slowing them down. If you lose connectivity when you are using Google Go, it will remember your place and even retrieve your search results for you once you are back online.

In August this year, Sensor Tower revealed that Google Go has been installed approximately 17.5 million times globally. Google Go also offers an AI-powered, read-out-loud feature that lets people listen to any web page. The app is available on the Play Store globally for all Android devices running Lollipop OS (5.0 and above).