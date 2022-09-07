comscore Google agreed to work with Samsung on Android 12L on this condition
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Had A Weird Request For Samsung Before Accepting To Work On Android 12l
News

Google had a weird request for Samsung before accepting to work on Android 12L

News

Google agreed to help Samsung in developing Android 12L for its foldables if it agreed to launch new devices every year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4_1

Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India

Samsung, earlier this week, rolled out Android 12L update to older Samsung foldable devices including the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, the Galaxy Z Fold2, the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold. The Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 brings a host of new features including an updated taskbar, new multi-tasking feature and a flex mode among others to Samsung’s foldable devices. Now, a new report has spilled the beans as to how Google came to developing a dedicated operating system for foldable devices. Also Read - Google set to launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch on October 6

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the IFA 2022, which concluded on September 6, Samsung VP Yoojin Hong revealed that Google agreed to develop a dedicated version of Android mobile operating for foldable display smartphones on the condition that Samsung would keep releasing new foldable devices every year. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Sounds right

“I remember when we had our very first conversation with Google’s product team and Samsung’s product team, with managers, software developers, etc. everyone around the table started talking about this project very enthusiastically. And as a developer, it was a very nice feeling, it was full of passion, full of ‘wow that’s great’. It was exciting because we felt like we were working on a real innovation at the time,” the Samsung executive said while talking to the media on the sidelines of IFA. Also Read - How to backup emails from Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Later in the interview, Hong revealed as to what Google demanded in exchange for providing all the APIs, the maintenance, and the entire partnership. “Are we going to continue to produce this phone every year? That was their question…So we said we were going to do it. We made a commitment at that meeting,” the Samsung executive added.

The Samsung executive also shared that while it wasn’t sure if the market would accept the new device and the new form factor, yet the company went ahead and committed to developing new foldable display smartphones as it would be able to make important developmental decisions owing to being first in the space.

As far as what Google gained on making the move is concerned, the company has been tipped to be working on a foldable display smartphone for a long time. And so, agreeing to helping Samsung would also help the company in its own efforts of developing a foldable device.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 4:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10
Mobiles
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10
Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

News

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teaser surfaces on Amazon India

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teaser surfaces on Amazon India

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Photo Gallery

Top SUV launches in India before Diwali 2022

Apple iPhone ban in Brazil: Company to appeal order against selling iPhones without charger

automobile

Apple iPhone ban in Brazil: Company to appeal order against selling iPhones without charger

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google agreed to work with Samsung on Android 12L on this condition

Evtric launches two new electric scooters in India: Check pricing, booking details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra tipped to launch in India on September 10

Mahindra XUV 400 EV to launch soon, will compete against Tata Nexon EV

Realme Narzo 50i Prime teaser surfaces on Amazon India

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial

Features

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial
Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details

News

Hyundai Venue N Line Launched at a Metaverse Event in India, Check out the video for details
iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details
Google Pixel 7 Pro SPOTTED Ahead of its official Launch, Check out the video for details

News

Google Pixel 7 Pro SPOTTED Ahead of its official Launch, Check out the video for details