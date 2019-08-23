Google Hangouts classic version shutdown postponed to June 2020

Google was suppose to start retiring classic Hangouts for G Suite customers from October 2019, but now there’s a delay. Earlier this year, the search giant announced that it will be transitioning classic Hangouts users in G Suite domains to Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet. But now all of this is officially postponed to no sooner than June, 2020.

In blog post on Thursday, Google noted that it has taken users’ feedback, who need more time to migrate their organizations from classic Hangouts to Hangouts Chat. The firm first revealed its plan to split Hangouts into Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat apps in 2017. The announcement was the first sign towards the death of Hangouts app.

This planned transition for G Suite users began on April 16, but it seems that migration rate has been slow. In the blog, Google has also noted that admins who prefer to fully migrate to Hangouts Chat sooner can still request an invitation to the Accelerated Transition Program, which disables classic Hangouts and migrates all users to Hangouts Chat. It also provides early access to new Chat features. At present, the migration by organizational unit is not available. And classic Hangouts group conversations will need to be recreated in Chat.

Watch Video: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

“In the interim, we’ll continue to improve the transition experience of classic Hangouts group conversations, as well as add new Chat features like Read receipts. We’ll also provide advance notice once we have a more definitive date, so please monitor the G Suite Updates blog for updates. We’ll also have a detailed breakdown of the transition timeline in the Help Center,” added blog post.