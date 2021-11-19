Google has entered a ‘milestone’ deal with German media outlets and has agreed to pay them money for the use of their content online. The German government recently legislated a new law that was derived from the EU copyright directive. The step comes after a long debate between EU governments and the mega tech companies like Google. Also Read - Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

An AFP report claimed that German newspapers Zeit, Handelsblatt and Tagesspiegel, as well as weekly magazines such as Spiegel, WirtschaftsWoche and Manager Magazin, and more are part of the new deal with Google. The search giant is still pursuing talks with other publishers. Also Read - Google For India event explained in pictures

Google said in a post, “For both us and our partners, these copyright agreements represent a milestone in strengthening successful partnerships,” Also Read - Google Search to provide free practice sets on Maths, Physics, Chemistry for Indian students

Rainer Esser, managing director of publishing group behind the weekly newspaper Zeit explained that Google helps the get the publications with increasing their reach which can provide them with commercial leverage.

Global tech companies have been in the eye of the storm over numerous issues ranging from taxation, privacy issues to paying news publishers for their content. EU established a directive called neighbouring rights that allowed the publishers to demand for money from the platforms that use their content.