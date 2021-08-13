Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

Google has started rolling out the call recording feature for the Google Phone app for all eligible Pixel devices globally. The call recording feature has been available on various devices for quite some time, but due to legal restrictions in some areas, the feature has not been accessible. Now, if you own an eligible Pixel smartphone and live in a region where call recording is legal you should soon see an option to record calls inside of the Phone app. Also Read - Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

The feature has also started rolling out in the India region, which when enabled showcases an extra “Record” button in the regular calling panel as soon as the call is connected. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: India price, features and everything we know

To check and enable the call recording feature on your Pixel smartphone, you can head to the Google Phone app > Settings > Call recording.

Take note, some countries do allow recording conversations, but recording telephone conversations without prior warning are illegal in some countries. Due to this, the feature might still not show up for your smartphone even if recording conversations are allowed. According to 9to5Google, the feature is not available in the UK but has been made available in France.

If the feature is already available on your Pixel device, you can head over into the settings and have the app auto-delete any saved audio after 7, 14, or 30 days. You can also set files to stay saved for manual deletion as deemed appropriate.