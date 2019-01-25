Google hires senior macOS engineer from Apple to bring Fuchsia OS to market

A lot of mystery has already been surrounding Google‘s upcoming operating system. Its already known that Google has been working on a third operating system, called Fuchsia, which will eventually replace the old Android and Chrome OS. The idea is to design a unified operating system that would probably work well on all smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart gadgets as well. Now, a fresh development has popped up. The search giant has reportedly hired a senior Apple macOS engineer Bill Stevenson to help bring a new OS to the market.

Bill Stevenson has reportedly served Apple for 14 years. 9to5Google explained that he started working with Apple in 2004 as a Product Release Engineer for OS X. “In this role, he triaged and diagnosed application and framework issues, while also working with third-party developers,” the report stated. Later in 2008, he became a Senior Engineering Program Manager and then four years later, he secured the position of Senior Manager for Mac/Windows Program Management.

Stevenson is now all set to work with Google, starting from February, as per a LinkedIn post, first spotted by 9to5Google. “I’m excited to share that this February I will be joining Google to help bring a new operating system called Fuchsia to market,” Stevenson said. Additionally, the engineer at Apple was reportedly responsible for managing things such as AirPlay Find My Mac, iCloud for Mac and AirDrop. He played a role in every major OS release and even worked with third-party developers. This further clarifies that why Google might be interested in hiring Bill Stevenson.