comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google Home and Assistant-powered speakers get free, ad-supported YouTube Music
News

Google Home and Assistant-powered speakers get free, ad-supported YouTube Music

News

Google brings free YouTube Music to Google Home and Assistant-powered smart speakers as Amazon Music free tier comes to Alexa.

  • Published: April 19, 2019 7:45 PM IST
Google Home 3

Google wants to make listening to music easier on its smart speakers. The search and ad giant has announced that YouTube Music will be offered as a free, ad-supported experience on Google Home speakers or other Google Assistant-powered speakers. The announcement coincides with Amazon Music introducing a free tier specifically for its Alexa users in the United States. With YouTube Music, Google Home users will be able to play any music based on their mood or based on moment. Google says that YouTube Music will play the perfect station based upon user’s request.

The Google Home users will be able to get more control while listening to music on their smart speakers or in the YouTube Music mobile app by upgrading to YouTube Music Premium for $9.99 per month in the US. The YouTube Music Premium subscription on smart speakers give users the ability to request for specific albums, songs, artists, and playlists on-demand. The subscription also offers useful player controls, such as unlimited skips and song replay. Another added advantage with YouTube Music Premium is option to play music in the background through a dedicated app while using other apps.

Amazon Music debuts a free tier with limited access for Alexa users

Also Read

Amazon Music debuts a free tier with limited access for Alexa users

Along with the announcement, Google has also made it easier for Google Home users to set YouTube Music as their default music provider. To those who have a Google Home can navigate to Account Settings in their Google Home app and then tap services and select music. From there, Google Home users can choose YouTube Music as the default music service during the setup process. While Amazon Music’s free, ad-supported service is limited to US, YouTube Music is available in more regions.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Google says YouTube Music is available as a free, ad-supported service on smart speakers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, and Austria. Google plans to add more countries to list of supported regions in the coming months.

  • Published Date: April 19, 2019 7:45 PM IST

Editor's Pick

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
News
YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

News

Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

News

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold torn down; shows off the hidden mystery behind that foldable display

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers

Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers

News

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead

News

Man asks Google for refund; gets 10 Pixel 3 instead
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL official renders leaked
Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU

News

Google offers Android users choice to satisfy EU
YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

News

YouTube is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV

हिंदी समाचार

60 प्रतिशत भारतीय कंपनियां इंटरनेट सिक्योरिटी को लेकर चिंतित

2025 तक 2.8 अरब होगी 5G यूजर्स की संख्या : हुवावे

पैनासोनिक ने भारत में लॉन्च किए फुल-फ्रेम मिररलेस कैमरे

24 अप्रैल को भारत में Redmi Y3 के साथ Redmi 7 भी होगा लॉन्च, शाओमी ने दिया हिंट

30,000 stickers के साथ Android और iOS पर लॉन्च हुआ Hike Sticker Chat ऐप

News

OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23
News
OnePlus 7 launch date will be revealed on April 23
YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers

News

YouTube Music free tier comes to Google Home speakers
Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone

News

Motorola Moto Z4 will be a mid-range smartphone
Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23

News

Xiaomi could launch more than one products on April 23
Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service

News

Amazon wants Alexa users to use its own music service