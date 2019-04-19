Google Home and Assistant-powered speakers get free, ad-supported YouTube Music

Google wants to make listening to music easier on its smart speakers. The search and ad giant has announced that YouTube Music will be offered as a free, ad-supported experience on Google Home speakers or other Google Assistant-powered speakers. The announcement coincides with Amazon Music introducing a free tier specifically for its Alexa users in the United States. With YouTube Music, Google Home users will be able to play any music based on their mood or based on moment. Google says that YouTube Music will play the perfect station based upon user’s request.

The Google Home users will be able to get more control while listening to music on their smart speakers or in the YouTube Music mobile app by upgrading to YouTube Music Premium for $9.99 per month in the US. The YouTube Music Premium subscription on smart speakers give users the ability to request for specific albums, songs, artists, and playlists on-demand. The subscription also offers useful player controls, such as unlimited skips and song replay. Another added advantage with YouTube Music Premium is option to play music in the background through a dedicated app while using other apps.

Along with the announcement, Google has also made it easier for Google Home users to set YouTube Music as their default music provider. To those who have a Google Home can navigate to Account Settings in their Google Home app and then tap services and select music. From there, Google Home users can choose YouTube Music as the default music service during the setup process. While Amazon Music’s free, ad-supported service is limited to US, YouTube Music is available in more regions.

Watch: Android Q How to install

Google says YouTube Music is available as a free, ad-supported service on smart speakers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, Netherlands, and Austria. Google plans to add more countries to list of supported regions in the coming months.