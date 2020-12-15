Google Home Max discontinued out of stock on Play Store

Google Home Max has been discontinued, the company confirmed in a statement to Engadget. The smart speaker which was announced in October 2017, will no longer be manufactured by Google and the company has sold out the last few units of the Home Max on the Google Store as well. Also Read - Google reveals why Google services like YouTube, Gmail were down

However, existing Home Max users should note that they will continue to receive software updates and security fixes.

"Existing Google Home Max users shouldn't worry as they won't see any change in their service. We'll continue to offer software updates and security fixes to Google Home Max devices. We're committed to delivering great sound and whole home audio features across all of our Assistant-enabled products," Google told Engadget.

Google Home Max was introduced as a competitor to Apple HomePod. It went on sale in December 2017. The Home Max is essentially a larger version of the original Google Home which was introduced in November 2016. Google Home Max gets dual 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers for superior sound quality.

The Home Max boasts of 20 percent louder output when compared to the Home. It was launched at $399 in the US in Chalk and Charcol colour variants, though the device is listed as ‘Out of Stock’ on the official Google Store in the US.

For those interested, Google launched its latest Nest Audio smart speakers in India in October this year, claimed to be 75 percent louder than the original Google Home. The Nest Audio is priced at Rs 7,999 and can be bought in two colour variants – Chalk and Charcoal.

Other features of the Nest Audio smart speaker include a 19mm custom-designed tweeter for consistent high-frequency coverage as well as a 75mm mid-woofer. Another interesting feature is the Ambient IQ that enables Nest Audio to adjust the volume of Assistant, news, podcasts and audiobooks based on the background noise.