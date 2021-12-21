Google had launched the Google Home Mini smart speaker back in October 2017. It came to India six months later in April 2018. Now, a little over four years later, the company has discontinued the device from its official store, that is, Google Store. Also Read - Top tech trends of 2021: From metaverse and NFTs to global chip shortage and more

The report comes as a courtesy of 9To5 Google, which noticed the change. Google Store in the US shows that the Google Home Mini smart speaker is "No Longer Available". In India, the search yields no results at all, indicating that Google is no longer selling its Google Home Mini smart speaker. However, the smart speaker can still be purchased from where it is expected to be available till the stocks last.

Purchase Google Home Mini from Flipkart

While the Chalk variant of the Google Home Mini smart speaker is available at a price of Rs 2,745 on Flipkart, the Charcoal Black and Coral colour variants are available for Rs 2,898 and Rs 4,899 respectively.

Flipkart is offering several bank offers on the purchase of the Google Home Mini smart speaker from its platform. The company is offering 5% cashback on the purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and a 20% off on the first transactions made using Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik e-wallet. The online shopping platform is also offering Rs 75 off on the first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above. In addition to this, buyers will a six-months subscription of Gaana Plus for free.

The alternative?

It is worth noting that while Google may have officially discontinued the first-gen Google Home smart speaker, it continues to offer the second-generation Google Nest Mini smart speaker that was launched in India a year later in December 2019, to the interested buyers.

The Google Nest Mini is available in Chalk and Charcoal colour variants and it is available at a price of Rs 2,699 via Flipkart in India. The Nest Mini smart speaker was launched in India at a price of Rs 4,999. Flipkart is also offering bank discounts on the purchase of the Nest Mini smart speakers, which includes 5% cashback on the purchases made using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and a 20% off on the first transactions made using Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik e-wallet.