Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates: Next generation of Google Assistant showcased

Google is all set for its annual developer conference that it holds in California. Similar to past years, this year also, the conference is set to take place in Mountain View, California where Google will talk about a number of important things ranging from expected software announcements to rumored hardware announcements. This year marks the 12th edition of the conference as the first Google I/O was held back in 2008. The company is all set to talk about a number of important topics including the next major version of Android, Android Q that is currently available for beta testings.
Other topics include the Google Pixel 3a, the much-rumored cheaper variant of the top-of-the-line Google Pixel 3 series. As reported in the past, Pixel 3a is a likely attempt from the company to expand its user base by offering a more affordable device to people who have long hoped to purchase a Google Pixel device. Moving ahead, Google is also expected to talk about Next Hub Max on the hardware side of things along with improvements to Google Assistant and Google Lens.
The company is also expected to reveal a touch-less version of Android for feature phones, Project Euphonia, more details about Google Stadia, and last but not least, details about Android Automotive. Given that not everyone can visit Mountain View to attend the annual developer conference, one can catch the announcements live. However, in addition to that, we will also be running a live blog to bring you everything as it happens from Mountain View. So, join just for comprehensive live coverage of Google I/O 2019.
Now users can stop timers and alarms on their smart displays by simply saying “Stop”, rolling out starting today.
Driving Mode will come this summer on any Android smartphone.
It is also coming to Waze in coming weeks.
Google Assistant will also come with a new driving mode.
Google Assistant will now come with a new feature “Personal References” so that it can understand you better.
Google Assistant is bringing a new feature called “Picks for you” to smart displays.
The next generation of Google Assistant is coming to new Google Pixel smartphones later this year.
The demo that Google just showcased gave us an early look at how a user can now give repeated commands without using “Hey Google” phrase repeatedly with the help of next generation Google Assistant.
100GB of computer models used for voice recognition have now been shrinked to just 0.5GB to bring the next generation of Google Assistant.
Google is looking for feedback from users and businesses for “Duplex on Web”.
Google Duplex is now coming to the internet to help customers with booking car rentals.
Pichai is back on stage to talk about Google Duplex technology.
All these features will start rolling out later this month.
Aparna showcased a video to explain the real-world differences that Google Lens can bring to lives of users with integration in Google Go.
Google Lens will also come integrated in the Google Go app, the lite version of Google app.
Google Lens will help bring more visual experiences to users making generic, day-to-day things more helpful.
Aparna is now talking about improvements to Google Lens with some cool examples.
The 3D models, objects and things will be present in the knowledge panel.
Google Camera will use 3D technologies including ARCore to bring objects to the real world.
Google Camera is coming to Google Search.
Vice President for Google, Aparna Chennapragada takes the stage.
All these steps are being made to ensure that Google Search is more helpful for Google users.
Podcasts are also coming directly to Google Search.
“Full Coverage” from Google News will directly come to Google Search.
Pichai is talking about all the things that Google will discuss today, “A more helpful Google for everyone”.
Google has used AR in its Google I/O app to help the conference attendees regarding food, places and easter egges around.
“Today is about you, the developers”: Pichai.
“Keep making Magic” seems to me the mantra of the video as Sundar Pichai takes stage.
Google is back with its quirky videos to kick off the Google I/O 2019.
Things are settling down. Now comes the count down.
Just five minutes now
The event is just about to start in about 10 minutes.
In addition, the company is also expected to annonce its long anticipated smartphone, Google Pixel 3a lineup, the more affordable version of Pixel devices at the conference.
Google is epxected to about its next major Andorid version, the Android 10 Q along with impovements to Google Assistant, gogle Lens, and details about Google Stadia.
You can check our expectations in terms of the announcements that Google is planning to make this year. https://www.bgr.in/news/google-i-o-2019-what-to-expect-from-google-developer-conference/
As previously noted, it is likely that the company will make some major announcements at the Google I/O this year.
This year marks the 12th edition of Google I/O that started back in 2008.
Hello World, Welcome to the Google I/O 2019 Live blog for direct updates about everything happening in Mountain View.
Sundar is back on stage.