Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates: Next generation of Google Assistant showcased

Google is all set for its annual developer conference that it holds in California. Similar to past years, this year also, the conference is set to take place in Mountain View, California where Google will talk about a number of important things ranging from expected software announcements to rumored hardware announcements. This year marks the 12th edition of the conference as the first Google I/O was held back in 2008. The company is all set to talk about a number of important topics including the next major version of Android, Android Q that is currently available for beta testings.

Other topics include the Google Pixel 3a, the much-rumored cheaper variant of the top-of-the-line Google Pixel 3 series. As reported in the past, Pixel 3a is a likely attempt from the company to expand its user base by offering a more affordable device to people who have long hoped to purchase a Google Pixel device. Moving ahead, Google is also expected to talk about Next Hub Max on the hardware side of things along with improvements to Google Assistant and Google Lens.

The company is also expected to reveal a touch-less version of Android for feature phones, Project Euphonia, more details about Google Stadia, and last but not least, details about Android Automotive. Given that not everyone can visit Mountain View to attend the annual developer conference, one can catch the announcements live. However, in addition to that, we will also be running a live blog to bring you everything as it happens from Mountain View. So, join just for comprehensive live coverage of Google I/O 2019.