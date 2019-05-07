comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates: Next generation of Google Assistant showcased
News

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates: Next generation of Google Assistant showcased

News

Given that not everyone can visit Mountain View to attend Google I/O 2019, we are running a live blog to bring you everything as it happens from the conference at Mountain View. So, join just for comprehensive live coverage of the Google I/O 2019.

  • Updated: May 7, 2019 11:00 PM IST
Google IO 2019

Google is all set for its annual developer conference that it holds in California. Similar to past years, this year also, the conference is set to take place in Mountain View, California where Google will talk about a number of important things ranging from expected software announcements to rumored hardware announcements. This year marks the 12th edition of the conference as the first Google I/O was held back in 2008. The company is all set to talk about a number of important topics including the next major version of Android, Android Q that is currently available for beta testings.

Other topics include the Google Pixel 3a, the much-rumored cheaper variant of the top-of-the-line Google Pixel 3 series. As reported in the past, Pixel 3a is a likely attempt from the company to expand its user base by offering a more affordable device to people who have long hoped to purchase a Google Pixel device. Moving ahead, Google is also expected to talk about Next Hub Max on the hardware side of things along with improvements to Google Assistant and Google Lens.

The company is also expected to reveal a touch-less version of Android for feature phones, Project Euphonia, more details about Google Stadia, and last but not least, details about Android Automotive. Given that not everyone can visit Mountain View to attend the annual developer conference, one can catch the announcements live. However, in addition to that, we will also be running a live blog to bring you everything as it happens from Mountain View. So, join just for comprehensive live coverage of Google I/O 2019.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:08 pm

Sundar is back on stage.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:08 pm

Now users can stop timers and alarms on their smart displays by simply saying “Stop”, rolling out starting today.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:06 pm

Driving Mode will come this summer on any Android smartphone.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:05 pm

It is also coming to Waze in coming weeks.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:04 pm

Google Assistant will also come with a new driving mode.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:04 pm

Google Assistant will now come with a new feature “Personal References” so that it can understand you better.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:02 pm

Google Assistant is bringing a new feature called “Picks for you” to smart displays.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201911:01 pm

The next generation of Google Assistant is coming to new Google Pixel smartphones later this year.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:59 pm

The demo that Google just showcased gave us an early look at how a user can now give repeated commands without using “Hey Google” phrase repeatedly with the help of next generation Google Assistant.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:56 pm

100GB of computer models used for voice recognition have now been shrinked to just 0.5GB to bring the next generation of Google Assistant.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:54 pm

Google is looking for feedback from users and businesses for “Duplex on Web”.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:52 pm

Google Duplex is now coming to the internet to help customers with booking car rentals.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:51 pm

Pichai is back on stage to talk about Google Duplex technology.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:51 pm

All these features will start rolling out later this month.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:50 pm

Aparna showcased a video to explain the real-world differences that Google Lens can bring to lives of users with integration in Google Go.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:47 pm

Google Lens will also come integrated in the Google Go app, the lite version of Google app.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:47 pm

Google Lens will help bring more visual experiences to users making generic, day-to-day things more helpful.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:44 pm

Aparna is now talking about improvements to Google Lens with some cool examples.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:42 pm

The 3D models, objects and things will be present in the knowledge panel.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:40 pm

Google Camera will use 3D technologies including ARCore to bring objects to the real world.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:40 pm

Google Camera is coming to Google Search.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:39 pm

Vice President for Google, Aparna Chennapragada takes the stage.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:39 pm

All these steps are being made to ensure that Google Search is more helpful for Google users.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:38 pm

Podcasts are also coming directly to Google Search.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:38 pm

“Full Coverage” from Google News will directly come to Google Search.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:36 pm

Pichai is talking about all the things that Google will discuss today, “A more helpful Google for everyone”.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:35 pm

Google has used AR in its Google I/O app to help the conference attendees regarding food, places and easter egges around.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:34 pm

“Today is about you, the developers”: Pichai.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:33 pm

“Keep making Magic” seems to me the mantra of the video as Sundar Pichai takes stage.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:32 pm

Google is back with its quirky videos to kick off the Google I/O 2019.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:30 pm

Things are settling down. Now comes the count down.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:26 pm

Just five minutes now

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:21 pm

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:19 pm

The event is just about to start in about 10 minutes.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:15 pm

In addition, the company is also expected to annonce its long anticipated smartphone, Google Pixel 3a lineup, the more affordable version of Pixel devices at the conference.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 201910:15 pm

Google is epxected to about its next major Andorid version, the Android 10 Q along with impovements to Google Assistant, gogle Lens, and details about Google Stadia.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 20199:52 pm

You can check our expectations in terms of the announcements that Google is planning to make this year. https://www.bgr.in/news/google-i-o-2019-what-to-expect-from-google-developer-conference/

Rehan Hooda May 7, 20199:49 pm

Rehan Hooda May 7, 20199:44 pm

As previously noted, it is likely that the company will make some major announcements at the Google I/O this year.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 20199:44 pm

This year marks the 12th edition of Google I/O that started back in 2008.

Rehan Hooda May 7, 20199:42 pm

Hello World, Welcome to the Google I/O 2019 Live blog for direct updates about everything happening in Mountain View.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2019 9:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 7, 2019 11:00 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates
News
Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates
WhatsApp won't work on Windows Phone after December 31; here's why

News

WhatsApp won't work on Windows Phone after December 31; here's why

Now you can create your own Amazon Alexa skill for everyone

News

Now you can create your own Amazon Alexa skill for everyone

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

Most Popular

Nokia 4.2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates

WhatsApp won't work on Windows Phone after December 31; here's why

Now you can create your own Amazon Alexa skill for everyone

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates

News

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates
Google pushed May security patch ahead of I/O 2019

News

Google pushed May security patch ahead of I/O 2019
Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online

News

Google Pixel 3a full specifications leaked online
Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70

Gaming

Google offering PUBG Mobile players a coupon of Rs 70
Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

News

Google Pixel 3a XL India price, features leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Google I/O 2019 : गूगल के इवेंट शुरू होने से पहले जानिए कौन से प्रोडॉक्ट लॉन्च कर सकती है Google

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea के May 2019 में ये हैं 300 रुपये के अंदर Best prepaid recharge plans

आज से शुरू हो रहा है Google का एनुअल इवेंट Google I/O

Nokia 8 स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स को मिलने लगा नया अपडेट

Redmi आगामी 13 मई को लॉन्च कर सकती है अपना फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन

News

Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates
News
Google I/O 2019 LIVE updates
WhatsApp won't work on Windows Phone after December 31; here's why

News

WhatsApp won't work on Windows Phone after December 31; here's why
Now you can create your own Amazon Alexa skill for everyone

News

Now you can create your own Amazon Alexa skill for everyone
Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro

News

Nokia 4.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro
Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top announcements expected