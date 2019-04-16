comscore
  • Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL announcement teased for May 7
Google is widely expected to launch two mid-range smartphones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The company has also teased “something big” coming to Pixel universe on May 7, which is when it may unveil the two phones.

google pixel 3a xl teaser

A new teaser on Google Store hints at “something big coming to Pixel universe” on May 7. It is also the day when Google’s annual developer conference, I/O 2019, kicks off. Over the past few months, we have come across leaks surrounding affordable Pixel smartphones – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. It is likely that Google will announce both devices at the conference.

The Pixel 3a was also recently leaked on Google’s own website. Being affordable variants of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the new smartphones are expected to offer the same camera performance as the flagship models. However, they will see a downgrade in other areas such as screen resolution, mid-range processor, and plastic build quality.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

The store page also has a tagline “help is on the way” which alludes to Avengers: Endgame, where five new superheros are joining the Playmoji AR line-up, and will be available exclusively on Pixel phones via Playground. The new characters include War Machine, Thor, Black Widow, Rocket, and Captain Marvel. They will be joining the existing characters such as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Nebula, and Okoye, and the pack will be called Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame pack, Google said in a blog post.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL recently cleared IMDA certification. We have also come across leaked specifications and expected pricing of the smartphones. The Pixel 3a could feature a 5.6-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels, whereas the Pixel 3a XL could pack a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. The Pixel 3a could come equipped with Snapdragon 670 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and is likely to ship with Android 9 Pie OS. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 CPU.

Coming to pricing, the Pixel 3a could be priced at CAD $649 (approximately Rs 33,900), whereas the Pixel 3a XL could be priced at CAD $799 (approximately Rs 41,500). It remains to be seen how the final pricing turns out to be. Also, the smartphones will be targeted towards markets such as India, and some Asian countries, so it remains to be seen if Google can go aggressive.

