Google I/O 2020 dates revealed after the company's cryptic puzzle clue gets cracked

Google I/O will be held late by a few days this year. However, the venue of the event will remain same at Shoreline Amphitheate.

  • Updated: January 24, 2020 11:18 AM IST
Google recently revealed the dates for its next I/O. The event will be held from May 12 to 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. These dates are a little later than the dates from the event back in 2019. The US-based company has used the I/O event in the past to announce key developments on topics like Google Assistant and Google Glass.

The new edition of the event could focus on developments other than Android, AI, and the other usual service enhancements. The dates for the event were announced after enough people cracked Google’s recently released ‘collaboration of the cosmos’ puzzle. The puzzle falls in line with similar Google I/O 2019 tactics. It’s similar cryptic tasks that the brand releases around the same time every year.

A similar puzzle last year was cracked in no time by Till Kottman, the developer of Lawnchair launcher. However, Kottman is rumored to have cheated and cleverly bypassed the whole puzzle. Regardless, Google had made the puzzle harder this year, forcing the need of collaborative effort to crack it.

The cosmic puzzle, when completed reveals the dates for Google’s upcoming I/O 2020 conference. This year, the completion of the puzzle revealed that the constellations of satellites displayed the new dates for the event. The screen reads “IO20 MAY 12.13.14”. Soon, enough people cracked the puzzle and news of the new dates started floating around.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai then revealed the dates for everybody in a tweet. He said “Cosmos aligned. We’ll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year’s #GoogleIO on May 12-14!”

Could the Pixel 4A get official at Google I/O 2020

At Google I/O 2019, one of the biggest announcements for the company was the Google Pixel 3A and 3A XL. Now, in case you didn’t know, a handful of rumors are already in the air about the Pixel 4A. These include the presence of a punch-hole display, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a square camera bump. We’ve already had a tip from 9to5Google that the new Pixel 4A would launch around the same time when the Pixel 3A launched last year. The theory strongly suggests the Pixel 4A could be revealed at I/O 2020.

  • Published Date: January 24, 2020 11:13 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 24, 2020 11:18 AM IST

