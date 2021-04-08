comscore Google I/O 2021 developer conference virtual event to begin on May 18: Android 12, Pixel 5a expected
Google is back with its annual I/O developer conference, virtual event to begin on May 18

Google officially confirmed to host the annual developer conference, I/O 2021, starting May 18. The conference will continue until May 20 via a virtual event.

Google has officially confirmed to host its annual developer conference, I/O 2021, starting May 18. The conference will continue until May 20 via a virtual event. Also Read - A fake Netflix-like app removed from Google Play Store after it spread malware via WhatsApp

To recall, the US based tech giant cancelled the I/O event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking a break for a year, the Google I/O developer conference is back and expected to be much bigger and better than ever before. Also Read - Google's budget Pixel Buds A earbuds design leaked: Here's how it could be like

What to expect from Google I/O 2021

Google has announced that the I/O 2021 event will feature Consumer and Developer Keynotes that will mainly focus on “company and product news” followed by Technical Sessions for “product announcements and how to adopt new features.” The company has also confirmed that Google I/O 2021 will provide developers worldwide an opportunity to engage in thoughtful discussions, get their hands-on learning with Google experts. Also Read - Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G latest update improves graphics performance and fixes bugs

The tech giant said it will also provide them with a first look at its latest developer products through “workshops, Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs), personalised content, live Q&A during Sessions, chat in I/O Adventure, developer profile badges, and more.” The tech giant has announced that the complete schedule for the virtual event will be announced later this month.

Software and hardware announcements

At I/O, Google usually announces details related to latest software versions followed by some hardware announcements. To recall, the budget Pixel 3a was announced at I/O 2019. Google announced the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a (LTE) in July last year.

The company is expected to announce the Pixel 5a at I/O 2021, however, Google is yet to reveal official details related to the same.

Some rumours making rounds on the internet also suggest that the tech giant is working on its own Pixel silicon, expected to debut with the Pixel 6.  The company hasn’t revealed much details about the upcoming Pixel devices yet but we believe that I/O 2021 is the best platform to announce these phones.

Additionally, Google will surely announce the latest Android software version dubbed Android 12. The company is soon expected to provide a clearer roadmap in terms of both features and availability of the next iteration of the Android software update.

Apple is also set to host its WWDC 2021 virtual event from June 7. At the event, the Cupertino based tech giant will announced latest iOS, MacOS, TVOS and more updates.

  Published Date: April 8, 2021 10:40 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 8, 2021 10:52 AM IST

