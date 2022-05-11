comscore What to expect from Android 13, might arrive at Google I/O 2022 today
Google I/O 2022: Android 13 release date, expected features and more

The upcoming Android 13 update is likely to be built on Android 12's privacy features, UI improvements and Material You design.

Google will host its Google I/O 2022 today at 10.30 pm IST where it is expected to make big announcements including Android 13, Pixel Watch and Google Pixel 6a. Android 13 is currently undergoing beta testing and is expected to build on Android 12’s privacy features, UI improvements and Material You design. From expected roll out to new features, here’s all you need to know about Google’s upcoming Android OS. Also Read - YouTube will soon let you gift paid channel memberships to your friends: Check details

Android 13: Expected release

Although, Google has not announced any specific release date for Android 13, but Android Developers blog hints that a beta will release every month till July. It is expected that the Android 13 might roll out in August or September, just like Android 12 which debuted in September 2021. Also Read - Google will kill all third-party call recording apps on Android tomorrow

Android 13 will be first available for Pixel phones and then to other Android phones. You can check the Xiaomi compatible devices here. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: What to expect from Android 13 to Pixel 6a

Android 13: Expected features

Photo privacy feature

Android 13 is expected to bring a new kill switch that will prevent apps from getting access to your camera and mic. Users will also have an option to show their approximate location to apps instead of the exact location. Another photo privacy feature is a photo picker that will let users give access to particular media files instead of all of them while uploading images and videos to social media, photo editing apps.

A Material You UI makeover

Building on Android 12’s Material You design, Android 13 will add more colour customizations for users. To recall, these colour customisation were only applicable to the Google apps, but now they will be expanded to the other apps as well. It is expected that these new colour customisation options will include “spritz”, “expressive” and more.

Battery draining app notifications

Android 13 will notify users of the apps draining their phone’s battery even when they are not actively using it. It will send you a notification whenever an app gobbles up a huge chunk of battery life over the course of a day.

An iOS functionality

iOS allows users to have adaptive brightness not just for display but for flashlight as well. It is expected that Android users will also get able to get this feature along with a few customisations in Android 13.

 

  • Published Date: May 11, 2022 1:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 11, 2022 1:40 PM IST

