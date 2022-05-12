Google has made quite a splatter at the Google I/O 2022 event last night with a slew of hardware announcements. Google unveiled Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, 7a, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel tablet. The company has announced that Pixel Buds Pro will go on sale in July in the US while the Pixel tablet will be available for purchase in 2023. Also Read - Android 13 beta 2 announced at Google I/O 2022: Check details

Google Pixel Buds Pro price, availability

Google Pixel Buds Pro are launched at $199 ( approx Rs 15,000) in the US. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel Watch with WearOS, Fitbit integration announced

They will be available in Charcoal, Fog, Coral and Lemongrass colour variants. Buyers will also get an option to choose from two-tone design colour variants. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Search gets Multisearch near me, Diversified Search filter, and more

#PixelBuds Pro come in four fun colors! Which one will you go with?#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/NEqFbySUSL — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

The earbuds will be available for pre-order starting July 21 in the US.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features and specifications

The Google TWS earbuds Pixel Buds Pro come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and runs on a 6-core audio custom-built chip. The earbuds, as claimed by the company, run on “Google algorithms to put the focus on your music — and nothing else.” The earbuds and the case are water-resistant as well.



As per a statement by Google, “Silent Seal helps Pixel Buds Pro adapt to the shape of your ear, for better sound. Later this year, Pixel Buds Pro will also support spatial audio to put you in the middle of the action when watching a movie or TV show with a compatible device and supported content.”

Stay connected with #PixelBuds Pro 🎉 🗣 Access Google Assistant, hands-free*

✨ Switch between devices, seamlessly**

🗺 Translate 40 languages in real time***

⚡️ Listen for up to 11h or 7h with Active Noise Cancellation****#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/6qXkJpFbe6 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

In addition to this, the earbuds also come with support for multipoint connectivity, which enables Pixel Buds Pro to automatically switch between previously paired Bluetooth devices — including compatible laptops, tablets, TVs, and Android and iOS phones.

#PixelBuds Pro let you turn Transparency mode on and off to let in the outside world—or not, we don’t judge. ✨🔊#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5QG9ESZo9K — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Google claims that the Buds Pro can last up to 7 hours with ANC on and 11 hours without ANC. With the case, it will offer a total of 20 hours with ANC and 31 hours without ANC. These buds also come with support for wireless charging.

Google Pixel Tablet features and specifications

Google has announced that it is currently working on its first tablet called Pixel Tablet which will debut next year. This Android tablet will be powered by Google’s Tensor chipset and is “designed to complement your Pixel phone.” It will also house a single rear camera and prominent thick bezels.

Here’s a sneak peek at our upcoming Pixel tablet 👀 A next-generation @Android tablet powered by Google Tensor, designed to complement your Pixel phone.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/5WU6O09UKd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

It is expected to be available in white and gray colour options. Not much has been revealed about the tablet yet.