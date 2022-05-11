Google I O 2022 Google Translate Gets 24 New Languages 8 Of Which Are Indian Check Full List

Google Translate is expanding its reach by broadening support for more languages. Google claims these are languages that aren’t represented enough in the realm of technology. Google has now added support for 24 more languages on Translate. The platform now supports a total of 133 languages. Also Read - Top apps, websites to translate text from English to Hindi (or Hindi to English)

At Google I/O 2022, the company claimed that around 300 million people speak these newly added languages — like Mizo, used by around 800,000 people in the far northeast of India, and Lingala, used by over 45 million people across Central Africa.

Here’s a complete list of the new languages now available in Google Translate:

-Assamese, used by about 25 million people in Northeast India

-Aymara, used by about two million people in Bolivia, Chile and Peru

-Bambara, used by about 14 million people in Mali

-Bhojpuri, used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji

-Dhivehi, used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives

-Dogri, used by about three million people in northern India

-Ewe, used by about seven million people in Ghana and Togo

-Guarani, used by about seven million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina and Brazil

-Ilocano, used by about 10 million people in northern Philippines

-Konkani, used by about two million people in Central India

-Krio, used by about four million people in Sierra Leone

-Kurdish (Sorani), used by about eight million people, mostly in Iraq

-Lingala, used by about 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Angola and the Republic of South Sudan

-Luganda, used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda

-Maithili, used by about 34 million people in northern India

-Meiteilon (Manipuri), used by about two million people in Northeast India

-Mizo, used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India

-Oromo, used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya

-Quechua, used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and surrounding countries

-Sanskrit, used by about 20,000 people in India

-Sepedi, used by about 14 million people in South Africa

-Tigrinya, used by about eight million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia

-Tsonga, used by about seven million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe

-Twi, used by about 11 million people in Ghana

Google claims these are the first languages that they have added using Zero-Shot Machine Translation, where a machine learning model only sees monolingual text — meaning, it learns to translate into another language without ever seeing an example.

Google worked with native speakers, professors and linguists on this new update. People who want to help Google support more language can contribute evaluations or translations through Translate Contribute.