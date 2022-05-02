comscore Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Android 13 and everything we expect to see
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Android 13 speculated to launch

At its upcoming event in May this year, Google is expected to officially announce the Android 12 successor – Android 13 mobile OS.

Google’s I/O 2022 event is set to take place on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in California. The venue will have a limited audience, which will primarily include Google employees and some partners. Google is expected to officially announce the Android 12 successor – Android 13 mobile OS. We might see a new Pixel device, Pixel 6a to pop up at the event along with company’s first smartwatch, dubbed as the Pixel Watch at the event. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch design, top specs leaked ahead of launch

Here is all that you should expect from Google I/O 2022. Also Read - Google’s Android 13 may allow you to connect to two carriers on a single eSIM

Google Pixel Watch

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch is expected to get a skin interface feature, a combination of sensors that can recognise gestures made outside the watch’s body. To recall, Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation back in 2020. The patent was called ‘Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality.’ Also Read - Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

The watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working on debuting Fitbit integration in Wear OS with the new Watch when it launches.

Earlier renders reveal that the smartwatch may come in a slim form factor and a curved display around a metal frame. A large crown button was shown on the right side of the dial, but the report did not specify what the switch would be used for.

On the other hand, if we talk about the features, the renders have revealed some trackers, including Maps integration, heart rate monitoring, and step counter. The feature list included SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alert, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing medical devices and gym equipment, rape detection, and calorie tracking.

Google Pixel 6a

The design of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone will be similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch flat OLED display about the front design. Along with this, the phone will have a punch-hole cutout, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual rear camera setup with LED flash.

As per leaks of Pixel 6a, it seems that the rear panel will be given glass that supports a dual-tone finish. Along with this, a volume rocker and power button will be provided on the right side. Talking about the size of this Google smartphone, it can be 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm. The bottom of this phone has a USB Type-C port with two grilles, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone—antenna cutouts on four sides and a SIM card slot on the left frame.

Android 13

Google is expected to officially announce the next version of Android, Android 13, at the I/O 2022 developer conference. The company has already been testing Android 13. Google recently released the second developer preview of its Android 13 operating system. DP2 includes several new features such as notification permissions and support for Bluetooth LE audio, that will available to users when the company officially releases Android 12 successor to the users. In addition to this, the second developer preview of Android 13 operating system also introduces a feature that will warn users if an app is consuming too much battery in the background. A lot of Android 13 features have already been revealed, including the ability to stream apps to Chromebooks, per-app language setting, QR scanner on the lock screen, and much more.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2022 10:36 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 2, 2022 12:04 PM IST

Telegram now allows crypto payments on app

Apps

Telegram now allows crypto payments on app

