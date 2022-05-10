comscore What to expect from Google I/O 2022
Google I/O 2022: What to expect from Android 13 to Pixel 6a

Google is set to host its Google I/O 2022 starting May 11. Ahead of the event, here's what Google could announce at the event. The list includes Android 13, Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a among others.

Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch, Android 13 and everything we expect to see

Google is all set to host its annual developer conference — Google I/O 2022 — this week. The event will begin on May 11 with a keynote address from Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai and go on until May 12. During the course of its two day conference, Google will announce updates to its cloud infrastructure and other platforms and tools such as Flutter, Firebase, and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based platforms. In addition to this, the company will also announce updates to its consumer-centric offerings, which includes Android OS, Chrome OS, Google Play and Maps among others. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

The company has also been teasing what all we should expect from the upcoming Google I/O. The company has also opened a poll on its official Android handle on Twitter asking users “Which update are you most excited to see on May 11–12?” The options include — Security Updates, Messaging Updates, Cross Device Updates and New Partnerships. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

In a separate tweet from its Material Design Twitter handle, the company asks its subscribers “What are you excited about?”. The options include — variable type fonts, design and accessibility, and chatting with our team.

You can catch up all the developments from Google I/O 2022 at BGR India or at Google’s official website for the developer conference.

Meanwhile, ahead of annual event, here are all the things we expect Google to announce:

Android 13

Google has already shared a tentative timeline of launch for its upcoming Android 13 mobile operating system. The company shared the first beta preview of the Android 13 OS last month. It is possible that the company uses the platform to release the second beta version of the OS and talk a little bit more about the key features of the Android 12 successor.

Pixel 6a

Google typically uses Google I/O to launch out its mid-budget smartphone. The company is expected to keep up with this trend in 2022 with the launch of Pixel 6A smartphone. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the phone has also entered testing in India. Separately, reports suggest that the Pixel 6A is tipped to come with a 90Hz 6.2-inch FHD+ display. It is expected to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset that is coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the phone is expected to be backed by a 4,5000mAh battery and run the Android 12 OS.

Pixel Watch

Reports for a long time have tipped Google to be working on a WearOS-based smartwatch dubbed as the Pixel Watch. Recent reports suggest that 2022 could the the year that the company finally launches its Pixel Watch. As per reports, Google’s Pixel Watch is expected to come with a circular design, physical crown, and Fitbit integration. Additional features include SPO2 tracker, sleep apnea detection, heartbeat alert, stress tracking, and calorie tracking among other things.

Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable display smartphone dubbed as the Pixel Fold has been in the news for quite sometime now. The device is expected to run the Android 12L OS. Earlier, reports hinted towards the device launching in the fourth quarter of 2022, in time for the company’s Pixel smartphone launch event. However, some reports hint that Google might drop a hint about the device at its upcoming launch event.

New Nest Hub

Google, in the past, has also used its annual event to launch new Nest smart speakers and smart displays. So, it is entirely possible that the company introduces a new Nest smart display at the upcoming Google I/O 2022. Reports hint towards the company launching a Nest smart display with a detachable screen.

What else?

In addition to this, Google is also expected to introduce updates to its virtual assistant — Google Assistant — Chrome OS, Google Play Store and Google Maps at the event.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 10:22 AM IST

