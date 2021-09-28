Google now lets set interesting avatars as your profile photo

Google Illustrations introduced: Earlier on Tuesday, the US-based tech giant Google created new images that you can use as your Google profile picture. These images are called Google Illustrations. Also Read - YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps stops working on these phones from today: Check if your phone is in the list

Google Illustrations look quite nice and could also be useful for users who do not want to be associate with their own photos. Instead, create an avatar of their own and set that as their Google account photo, as reported by The Verge. Also Read - Google warns Chrome users of a huge security threat: Check if you are affected, how to stay safe

With the new library of illustrations, Google is clearly taking a different approach from avatars such as Snap’s Bitmoji or Microsoft’s Xbox avatars, which can let you make stylized representations of what you look like. Google’s new illustrations instead give you a wide variety of generic things and places to use for your avatar. Also Read - Google turns 23rd birthday today, creates an animated cake doodle

The tech giant has revealed that new illustrations are only available to Android users for the time being. There are no reports on whether these will be available for iOS or not.

If you’re on Android, you can set one as your profile picture in Google Workspace and Contacts on Android — just follow the steps mentioned in the official blogpost.

The tech giant has revealed that it’s currently “working on” bringing the new illustrations to iOS and web and to more products.

Google also highlighted that it will soon expand the collection of illustrations available. So if you don’t see one you like now, check back when Google adds more.

