comscore Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams, security risk
  • Home
  • News
  • Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google's advanced machine-learning classifiers have globally seen 18 million daily malware and phishing attempts related to COVID-19.

  • Published: May 6, 2020 7:05 PM IST
google-data

Google India on Wednesday launched a new website focused on COVID-19 related security risks which is now available in regional languages such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Bangla. The website will inform about online risks and scams and help users stay safe online. Also Read - Google Pixel 4A teased by hardware chief ahead of May 22 launch

During the past couple of weeks, Google‘s advanced machine-learning classifiers have globally seen 18 million daily malware and phishing attempts related to COVID-19, in addition to more than 240 million COVID-related spam messages. Also Read - Google Pixel devices start receiving May 2020 Android security patch

“The Google Threat Analysis Group continuously monitors for sophisticated hacking activity, and their security systems have detected a range of new scams such as phishing emails posing as messages from charities and NGOs battling COVID-19, directions from “administrators” to employees working from home, and even notices spoofing healthcare providers,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google Mobile Services is set for launch; reveals company data

With many of the COVID-19 related scams coming in the form of phishing emails, it’s important to pause and evaluate any COVID-19 related email before clicking any links or taking other action. According to the tech giant, users should be wary of requests for personal information such as home addresses or bank details.

Google systems have also spotted malware-laden sites that pose as sign-in pages for popular social media accounts, health organizations, and even official coronavirus maps. To help protect you against these risks, the company has built advanced security protections into Google products to automatically identify and stop threats before they ever reach users.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Google machine learning models in Gmail already detect and block more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing, and malware. Also, the security built into the Chrome browser also protects users by alerting them in case of fraudulent websites. Moreover, Google Play Protect scans millions of apps in Google Play to safeguard users against any such risks, the company said.

Written with agency inputs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 6, 2020 7:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games
Gaming
Inside Xbox May 2020 Stream: Here's how to catch the first-look at Series X games
Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Wearables

Vivo Smartwatch patent leak showcases the design

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series second edition announced with Rs 50,00,000 prize money

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

News

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
Best Phone under 35000

Top Products

Best Phone under 35000
Google Pixel 4A teased in new screenshot

News

Google Pixel 4A teased in new screenshot
Aarogya Setu app team denies security breach, says users' data is safe

News

Aarogya Setu app team denies security breach, says users' data is safe
d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

News

d2h offering launches bouquet of services amid Covid-19 lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

देसी स्टार्टअप ने बनाया ViBo एप, अपने हसीन पलों की बना सकते हैं वीडियो बुक

Amazon Prime मेंबर्स को फ्री मिलेगी यह नई सुविधा, जानिए कैसे कर सकते हैं एक्सेस

Huawei Y8s स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है डुअल सेल्फी कैमरा

Redmi जल्द ही लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, मिले हिंट्स

MIUI 12 पायलेट टेस्टिंग प्रोग्राम की भारत में हुई घोषणा, ये यूजर्स कर सकते हैं रजिस्ट्रेशन

Latest Videos

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look
How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
News
Google India COVID-19 website will now inform online scams and security risks
Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India

News

Amazon Prime members get exclusive gaming benefits in India
Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon

News

Nokia 6.3 could launch with Snapdragon 675/670 SoC soon
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 specifications leaked
Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works

News

Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works