Google India introduces YouTube Learning Destination

Google India has launched a new learning platform to help students and educators to continue learning and teaching from home. The company introduced 'YouTube Learning Destination' with useful and high-quality learning content created by education-focused creators on YouTube.

In a blog post on Thursday, Google noted that 'YouTube Learning Destination' features content in English and Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi for now. Soon the content will also be made available in other Indian languages as well.

"To help ease the transition to remote learning during this situation, we have also rolled out free access to the premium features of Google Meet, to extend enterprise-grade video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite and G Suite for education customers, globally, until September, which enables up to 250 participants in a single video conference," said Bani Dhawan Head of Education, India and South Asia, Google.

Additionally, Google says that it has provided training and tips through the ‘Teach from Home’ hub. It collaborated with FICCI Arise and have so far trained over 250 schools across 23 states.

Earlier this week, Google ramped up efforts to bring reliable information regarding COVID-19 to people. In India, the company also launched a new feature to help people find food and night shelters. The popular search giant teamed up with the Government of India to bring this feature for Indian users. The feature is available on all smartphones as well as KaiOS devices, and is also available in Hindi.

The feature is also accessible through Google Maps, Search, and Google Assistant. So it doesn’t matter if you have an Android smartphone or iOS. The company said it has started indicating the locations of hundreds of food and night shelters set up by the government across the country. Furthermore, Google India has also introduced a helpline number. This helpline number is for feature phones essentially because it lets 2G users to simply call on a number to access Google Assistant.