?> Google India to enable 10,000 startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India

Google India to enable 10k startups in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India: Details here

The nine-week programme will also feature fireside chats between Google leaders and trailblazing collaborators from across the startup ecosystem.

Google India has announced the launch of Startup School to guide 10,000 startups in tier II and III cities in the country. Startup School is a series of guided online trainings designed to equip early-stage startup founders with the tools, products, and knowledge that growing companies need. Also Read - Govt agency warns Google Chrome users of ‘High’ level threat: Here’s what you should do immediately

The nine-week programme will also feature fireside chats between Google leaders and trailblazing collaborators from across the startup ecosystem spanning fintech, D2C, B2B and B2C e-commerce, language, social media and networking, and job search. Also Read - Google Maps gets toll road price estimates and better navigation system

“With close to 70,000 startups, India is the third largest birthing ground for startups in the world. And as more Indian founders lead their companies successfully to IPOs or unicorn status, it has set off a virtuous cycle wherein their success has ignited aspirations among young Indians across the length and breadth of the country,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here’s how it will impact you

“Startups are no longer restricted to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai or Hyderabad. We have multitudes of fast-growing startups headquartered in centers such as Jaipur, Indore, Gorakhpur and more. In fact, these account for nearly 50 percent of all recognized startups in India today,” the firm added.

The curriculum will feature instructional modules on subjects like shaping an effective product strategy, deep dives on product user value, roadmapping & PRD development, building apps for Next Billion Users in markets like India, driving user acquisition and many more.

“Startup enterprises in India have been known to be innovative and nimble footed in responding to business challenges. This is testified by the fact that Indian startup enterprises have filed 6000 patent applications in the United States, thus representing 60 percent of the total patent applications in the country. The Google Startup School will provide an avenue to entrepreneurs to come out of their closet and look for opportunities,” Rahul Garg, Founder, Moglix noted.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 7:35 PM IST

