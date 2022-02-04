Google typically offers four plans to businesses as a part of its Google Workspace (formerly GSuite). These include a Business Starter plan that costs Rs 125 per user per month, a Business Starter plan that costs Rs 672 per user per month, a Business Plus plan that costs Rs 1,260 per user per plan and an Enterprise plan that is charged based on prescribed services. In addition to this, Google also offers a Workspace individual plan for individual business users with a 14-day free trial. Now, Google has introduced a free tier of its Workspace plans for businesses. The free tier dubbed as the Google Workspace Essentials Starter Edition offers a set of tools from the Workspace catalogue for free. Also Read - Sundar Pichai has a plan to take Google forward and it involves India

Google says that there is no need for a new email address, file conversions, new plug-ins, or desktop software. "All of the tools in Essentials Starter will work quickly and easily within your existing environment. And because we designed Google Workspace to operate on our industry-leading cloud foundation, Essentials Starter provides encrypted and secure access to files, helping keep users safe and their information private," Google wrote in a blog post.

The company said that anyone can sign up for the free tier of Workspace plan. Interested businesses can sign up for it without using a credit card – something that is a requirement even when signing up for the individual tier.

As a part of the Workspace Essentials Starter Edition, businesses will get a host of collaboration tools including Google Docs, Slides, Sheets, Chat, Drive, Spaces and Meet. Google said that users can conduct unlimited one-to-one video meetings and immersive team meetings with three to 100 people for up to 60 minutes in duration each.

In addition to that, users will get 15 GB of storage in Google Drive and the ability to access work content from their mobile device, tablet, or computer, and Drive for desktop. “Your Drive storage limits remain separate across your personal and Google Workspace Essentials Starter user accounts,” Google added in the blog post.

It is worth noting the free tier doesn’t give users access to all of the tools that are included in the paid tier. One of the major tools that remains missing from the Workspace Essentials Starter Edition is Gmail. In addition to that, users will not get access to Jamboard, Keep, Sites and Forms.