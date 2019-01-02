comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses
News

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

News

It appears that this feature is a bit to increase the engagement between the small businesses listed on Google Maps and Google Maps users.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 1:08 PM IST
Google Maps Messages

Image credit: Reddit

Google has just rolled out a new feature for its Google Maps app. As part of the announcement, the company has introduced a new “Messages” feature inside the app which allows users to send instant messages. If you are thinking that it allows users to contact their friends and family while allowing a new form of instant messaging service then you are incorrect in that assumption. According to the information on the internet, the new messages feature only allow users to get in touch with businesses that are listed on Google Maps.

The screenshots of this feature initially appeared in the Android sub-Reddit on Reddit and later reported by BGR.com. Taking a look at the feature, it appears that this feature is a bit to increase the engagement between the small businesses listed on Google Maps and the Google Maps users. In addition to improved engagement, it is also likely to increase the number of users that small businesses can reach with the help of this feature. This can also act as fast way to reach out to the businesses while removing the need of calling them.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

This new feature comes weeks after Google added the commute time of “auto-rickshaws” in the public transport commuting options. This is likely to improve the estimated time of arrival that Google Maps showcases if and when a user searches for directions to any given location.

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

Also Read

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

Google is also working on new features for its other apps including Google Duo. As previously reported, the company is planning on launching two new modes as part of its Google Duo app. The company is working on introducing the low light mode in the app along with group video calling.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

News

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses
Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

News

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future
Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

News

Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon
Flipkart Payday Sale: Top deals on TVs and other electronics

Deals

Flipkart Payday Sale: Top deals on TVs and other electronics

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 5 के लिए एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई का बिल्ड हुआ लीक

दो डिस्प्ले वाला वीवो NEX ड्यूल डिस्प्ले एडिशन TENAA में देखा गया

वनप्लस 5 और 5T के लिए नई OxygenOS 9.0.1 अपडेट लेकर आई कुछ बड़ी समस्याओं का फिक्स

वीवो के NEX स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब मिल रहा है इतने में

एप्पल की लेटेस्ट वॉच सीरीज 4 पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट, जल्दी करें

News

Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
News
Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra may get Android 8.1 Oreo update: Report
Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses

News

Google introduces 'messages' in Maps to connect with businesses
Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries

News

Facebook Messenger testing dark mode in select countries
Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

News

Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know
Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online

News

Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie early build leaks online