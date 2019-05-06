Google I/O 2019: How to watch live stream and everything we can expect

Google is set to kick off its annual developer conference tomorrow (May 7). The three-day conference, Google I/O 2019, will take place from May 7 to May 9 at the company’s campus at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be the fourth time since 2016 that Google I/O will be held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

The Google I/O developer conference is a platform where the company always makes major announcements around its software. This time around, Google will be unveiling two mid-range smartphones, the Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 3a XL. Alphabet’s CFO, Ruth Porat, has already confirmed that the May 7 announcement will be at the conference by the hardware team. The Google I/O 2019 keynote will start at 10:00AM Pacific Time on May 7, which is 10:30PM IST for India.

What to expect from Google I/O 2019

Google will be live streaming the I/O 2019 keynote on YouTube at 10:00AM PT or 10:30PM IST. The company has dedicated website for I/O 2019, and you can also visit their YouTube page for the same. If you want more information on about all the sessions of Google I/O 2019, from May 7 to May 9, you can visit events.google.com/io.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launch

As Porat said that there will be an announcement by the hardware team, which means we are certainly getting the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both smartphones will be Google’s mid-range refresh of Pixel smartphones.

The Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL have been subjected to a number of leaks in the past few months. Last time around, we saw Flipkart listing revealing the India launch of both devices noting that “Something big is coming to the Pixel universe” on May 8.

The Google Pixel 3a is likely to come with Snapdragon 670 SoC with the larger Pixel 3a XL may sport Snapdragon 710 SoC. Taking a look at other leaked specifications, the Pixel 3a may come with 4GB RAM with Android 9 Pie out of the box with a 5.6-inch display. In the camera department, both the devices are likely to come with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back that we saw on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and a 3,000mAh battery.

More announcements around Android Q

While Android Q is already unveiled for Pixel phones, we can expect more announcements around the upcoming mobile operating system at the Google IO 2019 keynote. It’s been reported that Google will announce Beta 3 of the Android Q with new features, system-wide Dark Mode, and support for Face ID. Also, it is expected to support foldable phones. Lastly, Google is likely to expand Android Q availability beyond Pixel phones.

Other announcements

The Google I/O 2019 keynote may have more hardware announcements, but around IoT ecosystem. Reports indicate an upsized version of its smart-speaker-and-screen Google Home Hub. Also, there could security device from Nest by the name of Nest Hub Max.

Google’s agenda for I/O 2019 on the website also mentions Project Euphoria. This aims to leverage “Google technologies to give people with speech impairments their voice back.” At this point, the details around it are unclear.