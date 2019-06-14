comscore Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive
Google is killing auto sync between Google Photos and Google Drive

Starting July 10, Google Photos will no longer sync to Google Drive, which means that if you add or delete files in your phone's Photos app, they won’t be automatically added or deleted in Drive.

  Published: June 14, 2019 2:54 PM IST
Google will no longer sync your Photos to Google Drive. The firm is killing the automatic integration between Photos and Drive for apparently confusing users. This change is designed to help prevent accidental deletion of items across products. So, starting July 10, Google Photos will no longer sync to Google Drive. So if you add or delete files in the Photos app, they won’t have an effect on the Drive.

“Many of you store your photos and videos on both Google Drive and Google Photos, which keeps them safe and easy to access. We’ve heard feedback that the connection between these services is confusing, so next month, we’re making some changes to simplify the experience across Drive and Photos,” Dan Schlosser and Jason Gupta, product managers for Drive and Photos respectively, noted in a blog post on Wednesday.

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them 'faster and safer'

Google is not killing ad blockers; wants to make them 'faster and safer'

What Google is doing now is keeping your Photos and Drive separate. You will now have to manually upload your Photos to Google Drive, instead of auto sync. Google says that the update won’t affect your existing photos and videos. They will remain available on Drive as well as on Google Photos. So these now eat up space in both places, but it’ll help prevent accidental deletion of photos across products.

Google has instead introduce an option called “Upload from Drive”, which will be available in Google Photos and will allow users to manually choose which photos and videos from Drive they want to import into Google Photos. The content imported in this case will, however, be available separately across both products and without any link between them. This means that the items copied in the Original Quality option will continue to be counted towards your existing storage quota in Drive and Photos.

“Once copied, these items are not connected between the two products. Since photos and videos will no longer sync across both products, items copied in Original Quality will count towards your storage quota in both Drive and Photos,” added blog.

But the option of ‘Backup and Sync’ on Windows or macOS remains same. Users will be able to upload to both services in High Quality or Original Quality. As before, items uploaded in High Quality won’t count against your account storage quota, and items uploaded using Backup and Sync in Original Quality to both services will count only once towards your quota.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2019 2:54 PM IST

