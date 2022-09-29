comscore Google Shopping is getting five major updates: All details here
Google is making shopping easier than ever with five major updates to Google Shopping

Google is updating your shopping experience with several major changes to its Shopping page. Here are the 5 major improvements coming to the platform.

Google Shopping

Google at its Search On 22 event on Wednesday announced a host of changes that it’s doing to the Search engine. At the event, the giant also announced a ton of new features it’s bringing to Google Shopping to make online shopping easier than ever. With the new updates, Google appears to compete directly with Amazon since most users directly go ahead and search for products on Amazon. Also Read - Search On 2022: Top features coming to Google Search

Google Shopping is getting updated and it’s coming with several new improvements, both for buyers and for sellers. The changes include visual changes for buyers and free listings for merchants in order to rival the competition. Here are the five major ones that will affect your shopping experience. Also Read - Google Maps to get new updates to make it look like the real world

Shop the Look

Starting with “Shop the Look,” Google is bringing lifestyle imagery and guides to products. This will show if you ask or search with a “shop” after your search query. For instance, you can search for a “shop purse.” Once you do that, you will see the purse and the lifestyle imagery, meaning an actual person holding it, so that buyers can make quick and confident decisions. This will be only available in the U.S for some time. Also Read - How to add an address to a Google contact in Maps: A step-by-step guide

3D Product Images

Next up is s 3D imagery. It will do what it says, you search for a product, you find one, and then when you tap on it, you will see 3D images of that product. This will mostly work with sneakers and shoes.

Google reveals that users interact with 3D images more than static images. This feature will be tested with a couple of retail partners and then will be available fully. Some retailers might have a 3D image already made for their product, while some may not have the ability to create 3D renders for each product.

That said, to make things easier, Google itself will create a 3D image via machine learning. It will use neural radiance field technology (NeRF) which will automatically create 3D images using regular 2D images. This will help both the sellers as well as the buyers.

Google has confirmed that the test for this will begin with two partners initially, Van’s and Skechers. Soon, other merchants will be able to use the feature.

Buying Guide

In addition to this, Google is also adding a “Buying Guide” to its Shopping page. Usually, before buying a product, buyers tend to read articles or watch videos about the product, in order to get answers to what they want to know about that particular product.

With Buying Guide, buyers can tap on a product on Google Shopping and a Buying Guide will come up showing key details of the product while also suggesting some reviews or informative articles of the product that’s being viewed.

Filters for Shopping

Furthermore, Google is also adding some useful filters while shopping for a product. Let’s say for instance you are searching for Denim Jeans, when you search you will get options such as long-bottom, short-bottom, carrot-fit, etc to simplify your search. This feature is already live in India, U.S, and Japan.

Page Insights

Lastly, Page Insights is also coming to Shopping. This will allow buyers to get more information about the product from others, which will also include pros and cons. This may also include ratings and price updates.

  Published Date: September 29, 2022 2:02 PM IST
