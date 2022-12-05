comscore Google is sending another service to graveyard: Check details
Google is shutting down Duplex on Web: Here’s what happens now

Google via an update on its support page wrote that it will not support Duplex on Web and any automation features supported by it starting December 2022.

Google is sending another one of its services to graveyard. The company has quietly announced that it is shutting down Duplex on Web. Google via an update on its support page wrote that it will not support Duplex on Web and any automation features supported by it starting December 2022. Also Read - Google officially rolls out Android 13 TV: Check details

“Duplex on the Web is deprecated and will no longer be supported as of December 2022. Any automation features enabled by Duplex on the Web will no longer be supported after this date,” Google wrote in a support page. Also Read - Leaked Android certificate leave millions of Samsung, LG phones vulnerable to malware

It is worth noting that Google first announced its call-automating digital assistant, Duplex, back in 2018. At the time, it could place calls to businesses and interact with the people who answer the phone. Then a year later in 2019, Google expanded the functionality by introducing Duplex for Web. While announcing the development at the company’s annual developers’ conference, Google I/O 2019, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that at the time of launch, Duplex on Web would focus on a handful of narrow use cases, which includes car bookings and movie ticketing. Also Read - India is a part of me, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai receiving Padma Bhusan

Then in 2021, Google expanded Duplex on Web to passwords on Chrome. At the time, the company said that the functionality will be available for Chrome browser and that it would alert users when one of users’ passwords has been compromised. The company would also enable users to automatically change the compromised password.

“And now we’re expanding these capabilities even further by letting you quickly create a strong password for certain sites and apps when Chrome determines your credentials have been leaked online,” Google had said in a blog post at the time.

Now, a little over three years later, Google has announced that it would shutting down this service for good. That said, the company hasn’t provided any reason as to why it is shutting down the service.

It is worth noting that, Duplex for Web is not the only service that Google has shut down this year. Earlier this year, the tech giant announced that it would be shutting down its cloud-based gaming service, that is, Google Stadia in January 2023. The company has already started issuing refunds for the same.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 12:43 PM IST
