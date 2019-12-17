Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report

Google is reportedly testing a dedicated media player app for its PC operating system, Chrome OS. Most people don’t know that Chrome OS doesn’t have a dedicated media player app, so watching videos and photo viewing is done through the Files app. Now, according to a report by Chrome Story, Google is working on a media player app and it will be a System Web App (SWA).

It is noted that the rudimentary media app was spotted in the latest version of Chrome OS Canary channel, which can be accessed through the URL (chrome://media-app) and through the pre-installed app in the launcher. The search giant has been experimenting with System Web Apps for a while now.

Presently, the app is said to be in early stages of development. It had very basic layout and consists of a simple dialog that says you can “Drag and drop a file or select open” and an “OPEN” button. Additionally, there is option to play videos and view photos. While it is noted that there aren’t many controls for videos in the app, the options for editing photos are limited.

