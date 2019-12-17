comscore Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report
News

Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report

News

It is noted that the rudimentary media app was spotted in the latest version of Chrome OS Canary channel, which can be accessed through the URL or launcher.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 4:55 PM IST
google-chrome-os-media-app-chromestoryimage

Image credits: Chrome Story

Google is reportedly testing a dedicated media player app for its PC operating system, Chrome OS. Most people don’t know that Chrome OS doesn’t have a dedicated media player app, so watching videos and photo viewing is done through the Files app. Now, according to a report by Chrome Story, Google is working on a media player app and it will be a System Web App (SWA).

It is noted that the rudimentary media app was spotted in the latest version of Chrome OS Canary channel, which can be accessed through the URL (chrome://media-app) and through the pre-installed app in the launcher. The search giant has been experimenting with System Web Apps for a while now.

How to enable Google Assistant Ambient Mode on Nokia, Sony, Transsion and Xiaomi smartphones

Also Read

How to enable Google Assistant Ambient Mode on Nokia, Sony, Transsion and Xiaomi smartphones

Presently, the app is said to be in early stages of development. It had very basic layout and consists of a simple dialog that says you can “Drag and drop a file or select open” and an “OPEN” button. Additionally, there is option to play videos and view photos. While it is noted that there aren’t many controls for videos in the app, the options for editing photos are limited.

Watch Video: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Google’s text SMS app, Messages, was updated with two new features earlier this month. These features include the Verified SMS feature and Google Spam protection. Since it’s a server-side update,the new functionality is still being made available to everyone slowly. RCS adoption has been extremely slow in India because of the cellular carriers. The delay is likely because it will cut into the SMS revenue as RCS works on mobile data or Wi-Fi. You can check out these features here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 4:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Review
Review
Realme X2 Review
PUBG Mobile: How do I reset my account on iOS

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: How do I reset my account on iOS

PUBG Mobile: Three fun things to do in the 0.16.0 update

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Three fun things to do in the 0.16.0 update

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

News

Aadhaar, PAN card linking: Here s a step-by-step guide

BSNL Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers 10GB daily data, free SIMs and more

News

BSNL Rs 1,199 broadband plan offers 10GB daily data, free SIMs and more

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

Samsung details 14nm FinFET process for 144MP image sensors

Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report

Tata Sky Binge+: Top 5 expected features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report

News

Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report
Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling

News

Android 11 could get dark mode scheduling
PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

News

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year
Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched

News

Xiaomi XiaoAI Touchscreen Speaker Pro 8 launched
How to enable Google Assistant Ambient Mode

How To

How to enable Google Assistant Ambient Mode

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में Mi Step Out Backpack को 249 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

WhatsApp new features: नई अपडेट में जोड़े गए ये तीन बेहद काम के फीचर्स

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स भारत में 3,999 रुपये में हुए लॉन्च

Realme X2 भारत में 16,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, 1,500 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

Airtel Xstream Box पर मिल रहा है 1,750 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरा ऑफर

News

New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display
News
New Xiaomi patent shows a foldable phone with extending display
Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules

News

Mobile Number Portability: A look at new MNP rules
Samsung details 14nm FinFET process for 144MP image sensors

News

Samsung details 14nm FinFET process for 144MP image sensors
Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report

News

Google is testing a dedicated media player app for its Chrome OS: Report
Tata Sky Binge+: Top 5 expected features

News

Tata Sky Binge+: Top 5 expected features