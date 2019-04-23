comscore
Google is testing a new swipe back from slide gesture in Android Q

Google is also working on Apple iPhone X-like slide to switch between app tweak to the gesture controls that it first introduced in Android 9 Pie.

Android Q Beta (0)

Google seems to be working hard on the next major upgrade for its mobile operating system Android, the Android Q. The company has already launched two new beta builds for users to test along with a minor patch update for the second version of the beta build. The beta builds are also a field of discovery that Android developers are exploring for a number of hidden features that the company is working on in the background. Most of these features are hidden because in most cases, they are not ready for the prime time. Talking about hidden features, a new report has discovered that Google is currently working on introducing a “swipe back gesture” in Android Q.

This new gesture for going back to the previous screen in any given app or in Android was initially spotted by XDA Developers. The feature allows users to use swipe gestures to move back or forward on any given screen in Android. The interesting thing about this new feature is that it is not the only tweak that Google is working on when it comes to gestures in Android Q. As previously reported, the company is also working on iPhone X-like slide to switch between app tweak to the gesture controls that it first introduced in Android 9 Pie.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The report also noted that this gesture control feature is nothing new and Huawei and Xiaomi have already added a similar feature in their Android-based skins including the EMUI and MIUI. The gestures were initially spotted in the system image for Android Q on the Android Studio emulator.

Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now

Also Read

Android Q Beta 2: Here is how to install the new version on all Google Pixel devices right now

The information about the hidden feature was partially confirmed in the beginning with the presence of the associated animations in the system that could be enabled with the help of an ADB command. However, hours after the initial report, other developers figured out a way to enable the feature with the help on one ADB command. In addition to this, the initial report also noted that Google seems to be tweaking the colors of the navigation bar according to the color of the content or the wallpaper behind the navigation bar instead of being constant as instructed by the values in the launcher app.

