Google is changing text-to-speech voice for Android app

Google has announced that it is making text-to-speech voices sound better. The company via a blog post said that it is rolling out a major upgrade to its Speech Services by Google speech engine. As a part of these changes, Google is rolling out a more natural and clearer voices to the text-to-speech voice in Android apps. Also Read - Google releases new voices for Android apps by updating its text-to-speech engine

Google, in a blog post on its Developer blog, said that it is rolling out these changes to all 421 voices in a total of 67 languages. “We are upgrading the Speech Services by Google speech engine in a big way, providing clearer, more natural voices. All 421 voices in 67 languages have been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Search On 2022: Top features coming to Google Search

In the same blog post, the company also said that developers who are already using text-to-speech and the Speech Services by Google engine, don’t need to make any changes to their app. Google will roll out these features as an update to the Google Play Store automatically. “We’ve seen a significant side by side quality increase with this change, particularly in respects to clarity and naturalness,” the company added. Also Read - How to add an address to a Google contact in Maps: A step-by-step guide

In addition to this, Google also said that it is also changing the ‘default voice in en-US to one that is built using fresher speaker data, which alongside our new stack, results in a drastic improvement.’ The company said that users have not selected a system voice, and they rely on system defaults, they will hear a slightly different speaker.

The company also demoed these sounds. You can hear them here or at Google’ Developer blog. In effect, these new and updated text-to-speech voices do sound more natural than the existing ones but they not necessarily sound more clearer, not always at least and the difference in most cases is too subtle to notice.

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it will be rolling out these newer text-to-speech voices in the form of an update to all 64 bit Android devices via the Google Play Store over the next few weeks as a part of the Speech Services by Google apk.