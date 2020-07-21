comscore Google debuts Translate feature on JioPhone | BGR India
The feature works with English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali among others for now and compatible with all KaiOS devices.

JioPhone

Google has introduced a new feature for JioPhone and other KaiOS users. The company is now offering Google Lens to help them translate using Google Assistant. “Today we are extending this capability to the millions of Google Assistant users on KaiOS devices in India,” Google said. Reports claim Jio has over 100 million JioPhone users in the country. Also Read - Google's AirDrop-like feature likely to launch on Android next month

JioPhone users just have to long-press the center button to activate the Assistant on the phone’s screen. “Users can simply press the right soft key once within Assistant to access and use this feature,” the search giant adds. The feature is available for English and several Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, and Tamil. And it will soon offer support in Kannada and Gujarati. Also Read - Reliance Jio's JioMeet takes on Zoom with HD conferencing and 100 participants limit

KaiOS is the latest platform to support the Translate via Google Lens feature. Not that long back, Google brought support for its low-end Android Go operating system. And in addition to the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, we’re hoping that Nokia’s KaiOS-powered devices also get these new updates. Also Read - Reliance Jio working with NPCI to bring UPI apps to Jio Phone: Report

As you might already know, Google has invested in KaiOS last year, while Jio has been the strategic partner for the ecosystem. Because of this, JioPhone was the first to get Assistant, Maps, and YouTube support. And it’s likely that sooner than later, KaiOS could gradually integrate will millions of Android apps.

Back in 2019, MediaTek and KaiOS Technologies had come together to build smart feature phones for emerging markets including India. In a press statement, MediaTek and KaiOS announced their collaboration to integrate a series of MediaTek chipsets to power 3G and 4G smart feature phone devices. As part of this collaboration, the KaiOS mobile operating system will now run on the 3G MT6572 platform, and MT6731, a newly announced platform that can support dual-4G SIM cards in mobile devices.

  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 8:51 PM IST

Best Sellers