comscore Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems
  • Home
  • News
  • Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems
News

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

News

Google has launched the Action Blocks app, with task shortcuts to improve accessibility features.

  • Published: May 22, 2020 5:43 PM IST
Google Logo

Coinciding with World Accessibility Awareness Day, Google joins this day with the launch of the Action Blocks application for Android devices. In addition to bringing a series of new features to its Live Transcribe and Sound Amplifier applications.

Google understands that these applications are specifically designed for people who have any type of disability. However, they are also useful for anyone else. The most notable is the launch of Action Blocks, which is an application on Android devices for people with cognitive difficulties. The app allows their loved ones to configure widgets for the home screen to carry out routine activities.

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Google Action Blocks app

An action block is a kind of widget resulting from the combination of a pictogram that contains an action that will be executed by the Google Assistant. In this function, everything will be a matter of making a command to the Google Assistant. Such as calling someone, selecting an image to identify them, and giving them a name. Immediately, the block will be incorporated into the smartphone screen. And the user will only have to touch it to carry out the action.

In addition to the launch of Action Blocks, the company has also added new features to its Live Transcribe app. That offers real-time transcripts of conversations, aimed at people with hearing problems. The app will now include vibrating functions when someone close mentions the user itself.

Google chief Sundar Pichai says Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard'

Also Read

Google chief Sundar Pichai says Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard'

The app also allows adding custom names or terms for different places and objects that are not available in the dictionary. It also makes it easier to find past conversations, for which you have to activate the option “Save transcripts” in the configuration, in addition to expanding the support to new languages.

The company has also updated the Sound Amplifier application, which amplifies the sound of the environment. It is now compatible with Bluetooth headphones. And on Pixel phones, you can also increase the audio of the media played on it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT 2e now available on Flipkart, Amazon India
Wearables
Huawei Watch GT 2e now available on Flipkart, Amazon India
Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Gaming

Upcoming free games on Epic Games Store leaked on Reddit

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

News

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

News

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Weekly News Roundup - May 22

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

News

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature

Entertainment

YouTube mobile app getting bedtime reminder feature
Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai

News

Pixel phones have a long future, but 'Hardware is hard': Sundar Pichai
Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

News

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed to July 13, but the device is ready

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G स्मार्टफोन में मिल सकता है ये दमदार प्रोसेसर

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन को लेकर नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Vodafone Idea का नया 29 रुपये वाला प्लान, 14 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ मिलेगा टॉकटाइम और डाटा

Netflix ने इनएक्टिव मैंबर्स को लेकर उठाए ये कड़े कदम

इस फीचर के लॉन्च होने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Redmi 10X

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Weekly News Roundup - May 22
News
Weekly News Roundup - May 22
OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing

News

OnePlus to join six other brands for unified P2P sharing
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera
Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems

News

Google launches Action Blocks app to help people with cognitive problems
Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

News

Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch